They said the Belfast Giants wouldn’t last, but 23 years later they are still bringing in the crowds and winning trophies
Steven BeacomBelfast Telegraph
The Belfast Giants are one of Northern Ireland’s most uplifting sporting stories. I’ll go further. They are one of the most uplifting stories in Northern Ireland life. On Wednesday night, 7,500 passionate ice hockey fans packed into the SSE Arena to see them retain the Challenge Cup, their umpteenth major honour since starting out in 2000… and they said they wouldn’t last!