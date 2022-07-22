‘This is the most excited I’ve ever been to return to Belfast’: Kevin Raine can’t wait to be back in a Giants jersey

Given the way last season ended for Kevin Raine, it’s understandable that he might consider there to be some kind of unfinished business with the Belfast Giants.

The defenceman played 51 games of the Belfast Giants’ Elite League title win and all 12 of their wins on their way to the Challenge Cup. And yet there was still a lingering feeling of frustration since he was forced to sit out the final few weeks of the campaign.

In typical Raine fashion, the injury that ruled him out of their Play-Off run was sustained in the line of duty, taking a puck to his extremities in blocking a shot against the Sheffield Steelers on the way to a 3-1 win that took them within touching distance of the championship.

Indeed, he woke up from surgery the next day to the news that his team-mates had got the job done against Sheffield in the second game of their double-header to be crowned champions – however that would, understandably, be the end of his involvement in the remainder of the campaign.

Watching his team-mates come up one game short of the Grand Slam, losing to the Cardiff Devils in the Play-Off Final, hurt. So did his continued recovery back in his home in Dryden, Ontario as he tried to work his way back into a position where he could continue his career.

And once he felt in a position to be thinking about the upcoming season, that was when the conversations started to be had about his future.

"It was a long summer, a lot of thought. I've come up with some words online about my thought process, and I think the way I finished with the injury kinda rocked me, if I'm totally honest,” concedes Raine.

"There was that 'what am I even doing?' talk going on. But you spend long enough away and you heal up, I was telling the injury story among my friends and even in those conversations I was saying I was kinda glad it happened because it was such a story and such an experience given (girlfriend) Hope was on the ice, me being in surgery.

"Last season was a really exciting season to get to show my partner what my life has been up to this point, so for her to be on the ice hoisting Cups while I'm absent... just when you think you've seen and heard it all, this game keeps coming up with more!”

The discussions Raine had both with himself and Hope were frank and honest. Up until this point he had been relatively injury-free, but one freak incident was a reminder of how quickly sport can bite back.

There were also matters away from hockey to think about. At the age of 29, Raine is still several years away from being considered an old player, but the Canadian acknowledges that at some point he has to think about his future beyond the game and whether he needs to get on the career ladder now.

All those thoughts were swirling around in his head, along with the desire to keep playing in Belfast. In the end, as he kept talking things over in his mind and with Hope, his decision grew ever clearer.

"All the big questions have been had and it all comes back to the fact that I'm getting to do something not a lot of people get to do, so why not keep doing that while I can? I'm right where I want to be and right where I need to be,” he says.

Where he needs to be is where he feels most comfortable, and that is Belfast for Raine. The blue-liner has been open about his mental health struggles over the past few years and has vocalised those both on social media and in interviews.

But as he prepares for a fifth season with the Giants, he reveals that there is a different feeling as he looks forward to returning to the SSE Arena.

"Given that last year was a career season for me, and I don't just mean on the ice, I'd say yeah, this is the most excited I've been to get back to Belfast. This year feels more like a choice,” he explains.

"Don’t get me wrong, it was a choice to come back every time. But in, say, years two or three – before I started taking steps to try and get better – in my attitudes it was more of a 'what else am I going to do?' feeling. As excited as I was to join the Giants, it was just as much of a feeling of I was running away from where I was to escape in Belfast.

"This is by far the healthiest mentality I've had going in. I have a build mentality now, which I'm really excited about.”

A happy – and healthy, having fully rehabbed his injury – Raine is only good news for head coach Adam Keefe and the Giants. Playing at his peak, few defencemen in the League (if any) are capable of matching his contributions in his own end of the rink, specifically with putting his body on the line to block shots.

His points contribution is modest – 11 goals and 64 points in 232 games – but that belies how essential he is to what the Giants do every season, building a strong defensive core around the likes of Raine that allows the forwards to thrive knowing that they are secure behind.

Last season, one of the most promising facets of the Giants’ defence was the pairing of Raine and Sam Ruopp, the duo instantly hitting it off on the back end and forming a shut-down pairing. While it is not guaranteed, the likelihood that Keefe would break up their partnership seems incredibly slim.

"I love Ruopper. We have such great chemistry. We have a lot of fun together, we support each other, keep each other laughing and keep it light but we also both have an edge,” smiles Raine, who had five goals and 25 points in 63 games last season.

"Playing last season with Ruopper was so much fun, I think we complemented each other very well. I'm looking forward to playing with him again and just seeing him again. I hope we are a pairing again.”

The goal, of course, is to build off last season and not only defend the League and Cup titles, but finally end the wait for a Play-Off trophy having been denied the Grand Slam by one game in two of his four seasons in Belfast – both times against the Devils.

This year’s team have big shoes to fill given how good last season’s roster were, but Raine is confident that, because of the large core of players returning to Belfast from that team, they will only go from strength to strength.

“Good chemistry, combined with hard working people, and that's even before mentioning the fact that we had so many skilled players as well,” he says of their success last season.

"It's awesome to see so many guys returning. We can really build off that for this season. It's hard to build off something when you've entirely rebuilt a team and you don't have the crew to recreate.

"To be able to return to a familiar place and go bank new memories and chase trophies, reunite with people in Belfast – I can't wait to be back.”