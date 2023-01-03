Tyler Beskorowany thrilled as fates align for him to end short retirement and make final Belfast Giants return

Tyler Beskorowany was working at an ice hockey academy in Canada when the Belfast Giants called

It was through former Belfast Giants team-mate Slater Doggett that Tyler Beskorowany knew he wasn’t quite done with hockey.

Having announced his retirement over the summer after leading the Giants to an Elite League and Challenge Cup double last season, the 32-year-old netminder said he had “no regrets” and he knew it was the right decision.

And yet hockey pulled him back in. Already coaching at a goalie academy back in Ontario, it was when Doggett invited Beskorowany to play in a friendly tournament back in Canada that he rediscovered the itch, and when head coach Adam Keefe floated the idea of coming back to Belfast for the remainder of the season, he was ready.

“I’ve been watching the games and had been keeping track of what was going on, but it still kinda came out of the blue,” explains Beskorowany.

“A lot of things had to happen for me to say yes to this. We were getting our lives in order back home and we weren’t willing to give that up for a couple months of work.”

But, fortunately for the Giants, all the stars aligned. When Beskorowany suggested to his new job back home that he could take some time off to head back to Belfast, they agreed to a four-month leave. Wife Sarah’s job also became more flexible, allowing her to join him across the Atlantic. And, finally, son Austen’s daycare agreed to hold his place for when they came back.

“I guess you could call it fate,” grins Tyler, who assuages any fears he’s rusty by revealing he’s been on the ice six times a week.

“I was happy doing what I was doing at home. But after I spoke to Keefer I spoke to Gary (Mark Garside) and he said both trophies were still up for grabs and that made it easy to say yes.

“I want to come back and win more trophies. I still haven’t won the Play-Offs yet.”

On the ice, Beskorowany will compete with Peyton Jones and Jackson Whistle for starts in what will be an extremely competitive tandem in goal.

Jones is coming off a hot month, keeping a .946 save percentage and two shutouts in December, while Whistle has been consistent all season. But in Beskorowany, the Giants bring back a two-time League winner to their locker room.

“Any way I can,” says Beskorowany modestly when asked how he aims to help out.

“If I can help out by just being a voice in the room then I will. I hope my experience can help as well, particularly down the stretch if we have the chance to win a championship.”

For those who are hoping that this is going to be a permanent reunion as opposed to a short-term signing, there is disappointment though, as Beskorowany admits he’s probably not going to un-retire twice — particularly with Sarah pregnant with the couple’s second child.

“I say probably because I’ve retired once and came back,” laughs the 2018/19 EIHL MVP.

“I still have my work, and travel would be tough with two kids, so I’m leaning towards this being a four-month thing.”

Due to a lack of game fitness, Beskorowany will not play in tonight’s Challenge Cup Quarter-Final second leg against the Nottingham Panthers at the SSE Arena as the Giants look to turn around a 3-2 deficit from the first leg last month.