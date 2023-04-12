US women’s college ice hockey to return to Belfast as Friendship Series confirmed for January

Providence College will contest the 2024 Friendship Series at the SSE Arena in Belfast

Princeton College will contest the 2024 Friendship Series at the SSE Arena in Belfast — © Shelley M. Szwast

The SSE Arena during the inaugural Friendship Series between Clarkson and Northeastern in 2019 — © William Cherry/Presseye

Women’s college ice hockey will be returning to Belfast in January 2024 as Princeton and Providence will contest the third Friendship Series at the SSE Arena.

The tournament, which is an extension of the annual men’s college tournament the Friendship Four, has not been held since 2020 due to Covid-19 but will return on January 6 and 7 next year.

The only NCAA Division I hockey event to be held outside of North America, the Series is aimed at promoting education, social welfare and community integration in Northern Ireland, building on the sister cities agreement between Belfast and Boston

After Clarkson and Northeastern played in the inaugural tournament in 2018/19, and Quinnipiac and Merrimack competed in 2019/20, Princeton and Providence will be the latest to head to Belfast.

Both programmes have sent their men’s teams to play in the Friendship Four – Princeton in 2019 and Providence in 2017 – but this is the first time their women’s teams have taken to the ice in Northern Ireland.

“The Odyssey Trust is proud to bring women’s ice hockey to Northern Ireland, and to continue the legacy of international collaboration through sport and friendship – bridging cultural, sporting and educational partnerships between Northern Ireland and America,” said Robert Fitzpatrick, the chief executive of the Odyssey Trust.

This season Providence were eliminated in the Hockey East Championship by Northeastern but boast a quality roster, which includes international players Sara Hjalmarsson (Sweden), Sandra Abstreiter (Germany) and Noemi Neubauerova (Czechia).

The Friars have made it to two NCAA tournaments in 2005 and 2021 and head coach Matt Kelly is excited to take his girls across the water to compete.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Belfast Giants, The Odyssey Trust, The Hockey East Association, and ECAC Hockey for reigniting this experience for NCAA women’s ice hockey,” said Kelly.

“I’ve heard nothing but great stories and memories from teams that have been over to Belfast in the past, and I look forward to creating memories of our own that will last a lifetime.”

Meanwhile, Princeton are a programme that has had plenty of success recently, making three NCAA tournaments between 2015 and 2020, the latter of which came after winning their first ever ECAC Championship.

Canadian international Sarah Fillier is the Tigers’ captain and their head coach, Cara Morey, has described the Friendship Series as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for the programme.

“We are so excited to travel to Belfast and showcase our game to international fans. This is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity that most college hockey players never get to experience,” she praised.

“At Princeton, we believe in ‘Education Through Athletics’, and we are excited to learn the unique history and customs from the people of Belfast. We are also excited to play top level college hockey as we take on Providence.

"This is going to be a highlight for many players as they create memories that last a lifetime. We’re grateful for the ECAC and Princeton University for helping facilitate this amazing experience.”

The tournament stemmed from Belfast and Boston’s ‘Sister Cities’ agreement signed in 2014, which was aimed at fostering stronger relations between the cities and to exchange information and resources.

Steve Hagwell, commissioner of ECAC Hockey, commented: “We are very excited to once again have ECAC Hockey participate in the Friendship Series with Princeton women’s program facing providence in Belfast in January 2024.

"All previous events hosted by our friends in Belfast have been first class, and have provided lifetime memories for student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans. We are certain the 2024 Friendship Series will be the same – a tremendously memorable event for everyone involved.”

Steve Metcalf, commissioner of The Hockey East Association, added: “Hockey East remains committed to providing memorable experiences for our student-athletes, and we are excited for two new women’s teams to return to Belfast for another Friendship Series.

“We’re appreciative of the opportunity the great people of Belfast are providing and look forward to continuing the Series in the future.”