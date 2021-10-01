Watch: Belfast Giants return sees SSE Arena turned from Covid-19 vaccine centre into ice hockey rink

While hard to single out one individual aspect as being the most impressive of the Belfast Giants’ return to the ice last weekend, the line of David Goodwin, Scott Conway and JJ Piccinich deserves particular mention.

The Giants were superb in picking up wins against the Dundee Stars and Fife Flyers in the Challenge Cup last weekend, their first games in 18 months due to the pandemic, with every component of their game firing.

And while not downplaying the likes of Jordan Boucher’s two goals or Jackson Whistle’s 21-save performance against Fife, or Ciaran Long stepping into the defence so seamlessly, it was the Goodwin-Conway-Piccinich trio that looked sharpest of them all.

“To see a line gel that well so quickly, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before in my life,” praised Giants player-assistant coach Tyler Beskorowany.

“To have that chemistry and for them to play that well — they’re almost like the Sedins out there, they know where each other are at all times.”

Goodwin and Piccinich both lead the team with five points — Goodwin scoring three goals to Piccinich’s two — after the Scottish double-header, while Conway added a goal and two assists and, as Beskorowany points out, it is rare for a line to find such chemistry so fast. Goodwin believes it is down to head coach Adam Keefe matching their individual abilities perfectly.

Fired up: David Goodwin can’t wait to sample a home crowd tonight. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

“I think Keefer’s done a great job putting three players that bring different skills on the same line,” admits Goodwin, who adds that him playing one season with Conway at Penn State helps too.

“I can make plays, JJ has a great shot, Scott can win face-offs and battle hard to win pucks in the corners. When you put those three on one line, good things will happen.

“With all the uncertainties — no pre-season games, we had no idea what we had going into last weekend — when those goals started coming, it was like ‘let’s go, we’ve got something here’.”

Keefe will likely lean on those three for offensive production again in their first game back at the SSE Arena in almost 19 months when they welcome the Dundee Stars tonight (7pm).

With social distancing restrictions lifting on indoor arenas, the Giants have brought in extra seats to fill the full bowl, taking its capacity up to a maximum of 6,800, and the players are buzzing to get the chance to play in front of a packed home crowd on what will be a special night.

“It’s going to be an electric occasion and an emotional one too, I’m sure,” says Goodwin.

“A big reason why I decided to come back to Belfast were the home games. For me, there’s nothing quite like them, and I’ve played in Europe for five years.

“It’s going to mean a lot to a lot of people and we’re going to make sure we put on a good performance for the fans.”