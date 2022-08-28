Watch: Belfast Giants superfan Ethan McClean fulfils dream after taking to ice during Dundee Stars match

Ethan during his 2020 trip to the USA

A teenage Belfast Giants fan who has a life-limiting illness has seen his dream come true after taking part as a player in a match.

Ethan McClean was helped on to the ice during the Giants’ entertaining 9-4 pre-season win over the Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

McClean, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, came onto the ice at the end of the game and played five minutes with the team, pushed by Giants star Conway.

The 13-year-old is a massive fan of the Giants and ice hockey in general, having previously travelled to the USA in 2020 to meet players from NHL team the Washington Capitals and play golf with their captain, Alexander Ovechkin.

In a tweet on Saturday night, the Belfast Giants wrote: “Ethan was able to tick off an item on his wish list – be a player in a hockey game.

“Assisted by Belfast Giant player, Scott Conway – Ethan’s wish came true as he took to the ice at the @SSEBelfastArena.

“A GIANT well done to @team_mcclean.”

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a terminal disease which has rapidly weakened the teenage boy’s muscles since he was diagnosed at the age of just 18 months and has already limited him to a wheelchair for several years. There is no known cure for the condition.

After scoring four goals past netminder Brython Preece and receiving the adulation of the players and crowd, the vast majority of whom stayed to watch, head coach Adam Keefe praised McClean for his inspiration.

"You don’t see somebody score four goals that quick," laughed the head coach.

"It was great to have him here and have us be a part of his day. To deliver on that for Ethan and Ethan’s family, that's what we’re all about. It puts things in perspective and we’re thankful we were a part of that and Dundee were part of that as well.”

Speaking to BBC NI following the match, mum Yvette said the boy was “ecstatic”.

"He scored four goals," she said.

"He has been so excited since but now is a bit tired.

"It was absolutely amazing to seem him out there with both teams and the ref, they just made it for him. We are just so happy for him."