We deserved this, claims Belfast Giants captain David Goodwin after Challenge Cup success

Belfast Giants captain David Goodwin claims no team deserved to win the Challenge Cup more than they did after defending their title on Wednesday night.

The Giants were at their sparkling best in front of a sold-out SSE Arena as they put nine past the Fife Flyers in a comfortable 9-3 win to lift the trophy for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the Giants, who at one point were 13 points behind the Guildford Flames in the Elite League and had trailed the Nottingham Panthers after the first leg of their Cup Quarter-Final.

But Adam Keefe’s side have gone on a remarkable run since mid-December, picking up 37 of a possible 40 points in the League to pull four points clear, as well as turning around that 3-2 deficit to the Panthers.

And now they are Cup champions again, with skipper Goodwin delighted to raise his third trophy aloft since taking over the role.

"Really proud of the team. It was a full team effort tonight. Fife played great. Being captain of this team is an honour, it’s a big responsibility I don’t take lightly,” said the American winger, who scored the opening goal in the rout.

“We’ve been grinding this Challenge Cup since September, going to Dundee and Fife and Glasgow. This is phenomenal.

"We have a great group in the locker room right now. This has been a hectic year on and off the ice. There is no team in this League that deserves this more than we do.”

If any player typifies the Giants’ change in fortunes then it is perhaps winger Steve Owre, who battled through early season struggles to now become one of the most lethal sharpshooters in the League.

The 26-year-old Canadian has thrived since moving back up to the top line alongside Goodwin and Scott Conway and scored arguably the pick of the goals in the Final, a fine solo effort for the third.

And having tasted success for the first time in his professional career, Owre was thrilled to see their hard work finally rewarded when the champagne was popped at the final buzzer.

"We’ve put in a lot of hard work over the last however many months since September. This is a great feeling, we work so hard every week and it’s nice to be rewarded,” he added.

"That’s the highs and lows of the season. Not every week is going to go your way, right? So you have to keep your lows relatively even and keep your highs even. Just kinda keep going here.”

It was a special few days for British forward Ciaran Long, who not only moved house at the start of the week but will now have to find a place to display his latest medal.

"I had the taste of champagne on Monday, moving into the new house, so I wanted that taste again! I’m hoping to find some cigars at some point!” grinned the Englishman, who scored the Giants’ sixth.

"We got job number one done, now we have job number two to do. It’s a great feeling. We’ll enjoy tonight, humble ourselves tomorrow and focus on the League again.”