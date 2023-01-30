We put on an Elite show for the fans, insists Giants coach Adam Keefe

Ice Hockey

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe believed his side’s weekend double-header against the Sheffield Steelers was a superb advert for the Elite League.

The two title chasers played out a thriller on Friday night, with the Giants triumphing 5-3 thanks to Scott Conway’s hat-trick, before the netminders took charge in Saturday’s rematch.

Both Tyler Beskorowany and Matt Greenfield kept shut-outs in regulation and overtime, but once again Conway was the winner in the shoot-out for the Giants to secure a 1-0 victory, with Beskorowany also magnificent in the one-on-ones.

The Giants are now 26-9-1 on the season and remain six points behind the Guildford Flames in the standings but, as delighted as he was with the four-point weekend, Keefe also believed that was an excellent show for the EIHL in general.

“The whole weekend was a great advert for the Elite League and for hockey in the UK,” praised the Canadian.

“Two real play-off style games against a really good team and we’re very happy we came out on the ‘blue’ side of it.”

Saturday’s game was one that hung in the balance throughout, with Beskorowany — who turned away all 29 shots he faced — and Greenfield superb at both ends of the ice, but Belfast managed to secure the extra point that could be massive in the title race, even if they stay fourth for now.

“For the majority of the game I thought we could have been ahead,” added Keefe.

“They had a real pushback, especially in overtime and the third period, and Besko stood tall for us. Then we got some big goals in the shoot-out to get us by.”