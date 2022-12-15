We’re finding our mojo again after recent bad patch, insists Belfast Giants star Will Cullen

Ice Hockey

Back in the win column after three straight defeats, the Belfast Giants hope they have turned a corner that could kickstart a remarkable comeback in the latter half of the season.

Already 15 points behind the Elite League-leading Guildford Flames — albeit with two games in hand — their title defence is hanging on by a thread, and the Giants have little wiggle room if they are to finish top of the pile.

Their recent form didn’t help, inconceivably losing back-to-back home games to the Manchester Storm before falling to a road loss against the Cardiff Devils, while the departures of Chad Butcher and Colby McAuley have rocked the team as well.

But Sunday’s 4-3 victory over the Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena was exactly what was needed to banish some recent blues. Just seeing a W on the record again will do them the world of good, even if the performance still left something to be desired.

“As a team mindset, getting out of the loss column is massive. That’s a big one. It gives us a better chance of getting rolling again,” says defenceman Will Cullen, who put the offence on his back by registering two goals and two assists in the Stars win.

The focus changes tonight when they travel to the Nottingham Panthers for the first leg of their Challenge Cup Quarter-Final (7.30pm, live on Viaplay Sports), a chance to set aside their League struggles and renew their bid to defend their title in a competition where they went six-from-six in the group stage.

Defenceman Josh Roach is set to make his debut at the Motorpoint Arena after his return was announced last week, which will be another boost to the short-benched roster, and another victory would further the belief that the Giants have found something to turn things around.

But more importantly is the opportunity to get back to where they were prior to their six-game road swing. Perhaps most disappointing over their run of six losses in nine games was not the results, but how they went away from what gave them success in the Champions League and the early part of the campaign.

“If you look at the Manchester Storm weekend, we didn’t work hard enough. That’s it. We lost puck battles all over the ice and that’s not acceptable,” adds the 26-year-old American.

“As a team, we’ve got to keep doing the things we do well and good things will happen. I feel like we got away from our identity as a team and when we can play with grit and a puck possession game, we’re good at that.

“But I wouldn’t say we necessarily lost our identity. Every team will go through it and we’re going through it right now. We just need to have good results and keep our heads down and keep working.”