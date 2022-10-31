Will Cullen is sure goals will flow for misfiring Belfast Giants

Ice hockey

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 30th October 2022 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Belfast Giants’ Steven Owre with Glasgow Clan’s John Muse during Sunday afternoon’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Will Cullen is confident that the goals will eventually come for the offensively-challenged Belfast Giants despite them picking up another two wins over the weekend.

The American grabbed the only goal of the game in their 1-0 win over the Glasgow Clan at the SSE Arena, smashing in a thunderbolt from the blue-line 9:07 into the final period for the winner which, allied with their 3-2 win over the Fife Flyers the night before, completed a four-point weekend.

However, it was another game this season where the Giants failed to make the most of their offensive dominance, firing 55 shots on the Clan net, but only beating netminder John Muse once in a game where they should have been out of sight rather than holding on.

It was a similar story in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, the Giants dominating the opening two periods, but only scoring once, before goals in the third period from Darik Angeli and Sam Ruopp secured the win.

Cullen is confident that they will get over this dry spell in front of goal as long as they continue to trust their process.

“It’s going to come,” insists the 26-year-old, who has two goals and seven points in 15 domestic games for the Giants.

“We’ve been struggling lately, but every team goes through it at some point in the season. Hopefully this is just an early burn for us and we get going for us after this drought.

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 30th October 2022 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Belfast Giants’ Steven Owre with Glasgow Clan’s John Muse during Sunday afternoon’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“Going into practice, getting people’s confidence up, scoring more goals is definitely something we can work on.”

While the offense may be lacking for the Giants, defensively they have settled into a groove and have now conceded just one even strength goal in their last three games, and they boast the second best defensive record in the League having let in just 19 goals in nine games.

Read more Will Cullen thunderbolt finally makes the difference as Belfast Giants grind down Glasgow Clan for four-point weekend

Jackson Whistle turned away all 19 shots he faced at the SSE Arena on Sunday to help the Giants see off the Clan, which improves their early season record to 7-2-0 and keeps them nine points behind the Elite League leading Guildford Flames having played five games less.

“That’s a great week. Great jobs by Jonesy (Peyton Jones) and Whis. We left them out to dry a few times, but they made some big saves and kudos to them,” praised defenceman Cullen.

“When you talk about a championship team, even games they don’t play well they find a way to win and that’s what we’ve been doing.

“Hopefully we keep doing that down the stretch and the offense will come.”

Cullen was also the talk of the town in Kirkcaldy the previous night after an outstanding hip check on Flyers forward Shawn Cameron, which saw him flip head-over-heels onto the ice and drew the ire of the home fans despite the fact it was a perfectly clean and legal hit.

“That’s probably the best hit I’ve ever had, or it’s at least up there for sure!” he added with a laugh.

“It was a blocked shot and we were on the powerplay. I just decided to retreat and one of their guys was coming back with the puck and he tried to jump over me, so I just kinda laid my hip out and that was the end of it!”