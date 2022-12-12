Will Cullen stars as Belfast Giants get back to winning ways with victory over Dundee Stars

Ice Hockey Belfast Giants 4 Dundee Stars 3

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe believes his side had to rediscover their identity in order to snap their three-game losing streak against Dundee Stars last night.

The Giants were on a rough run of form having lost back-to-back home games to the Manchester Storm, before falling to a 4-2 defeat to the Cardiff Devils on Saturday following a turbulent week that saw them part company with forwards Chad Butcher and Colby McAuley.

But the team rallied and, led by a four-point night from defenceman Will Cullen, held off a stubborn Stars outfit 4-3 on home ice to finally get back in the win column.

At 13-8-0 on the season, the Giants are still 15 points adrift of Elite League leaders Guildford Flames with two games in hand and need a massive turnaround in fortunes if they are to defend their title but, in the short-term, ,Keefe was just pleased to put two points on the board after a rough eight days.

“Even (Saturday) night, even though we didn’t get the result, it wasn’t the same group we saw last weekend,” he praised.

“We want to get back to feeling like ourselves. Sometimes the result is what we look at, but for me it’s the process of getting to the result that’s most important.

“Every time you’re faced with adversity there’s two ways to go through it — you either come out in a big hole or you can fight and claw your way through it. We came through (our road swing) but the disappointing part was how we ended it last weekend when we came home.

“That’s over. Now we have to pick up here and go on a roll.”

The Giants were much better last night, battling through a change in face-off time due to disrupted travel back from Cardiff and the absence of leading scorer and GB international Scott Conway to down a Dundee side that wouldn’t go away.

Belfast Giants' Lewis Hook celebrates his goal against Dundee Stars

Cullen was the one leading the way offensively, grabbing the Giants’ first two goals — tying things up at 14:45 after Philippe Sanche had put the Stars ahead at 8:19 before firing the go-ahead goal at 28:52 — and then assisting their final two goals, too.

He made a fantastic play in neutral ice to set up Ben Lake for his eighth goal of the season, the GB international beating Anton Svensson on the backhand at 33:47, and was then involved in the play that provided Lewis Hook with his third goal in seven games since returning, the winger sliding in the backhand for the game winner at 46:10.

Two goals from Johan Eriksson — at 35:02 and with 1:07 remaining after Svensson had been pulled for the extra skater and on the powerplay with Lake (boarding) off — had made it interesting, but Jackson Whistle shut the door with an 18-save performance to earn the two points.

“Sometimes to get out of these ruts you need someone to step up and put the team on their back and Cully did that tonight. He had a great game,” added Keefe.

“That was a real big one. We needed that one. We talked about having a response this weekend at home after laying an egg last weekend. We wanted to make sure we gave the fans something to cheer about and I think from the start we were finishing hits, moving our feet.

“You could tell we were going to be rewarded. Everyone pulled the rope, which was great to see.”