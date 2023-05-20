If I can be half the woman my mum was, I’ll be happy, says Northern Ireland athlete Grace Carson

The Great Britain team of Grace Carson, Alice Goodall, Megan Keith, Yasmin Marghini, Alexandra Millard and Eloise Walker celebrate after winning team gold in the U23 European Cross Country Championships in Italy — © SPORTSFILE

Grace Carson is a talented young Northern Ireland athlete to keep an eye on. The 23-year-old is also worth listening to, revealing how late mum Linda is her inspiration and why she is determined to make her family proud.

Meeting the former Cookstown High School pupil, it is evident she already does with her warm, unassuming and generous personality. This Grace was well named and if she continues to progress in her athletics career, more and more people will become aware of who she is.

In March, Carson won the prestigious Inter Counties Cross Country Championships title, destroying the cream of the UK at Loughborough to record an impressive victory.

Two weeks earlier, she was successful at the NI and Ulster Senior Cross Country Championships and before that in December she was fifth in the Under-23 European Cross Country.

Smaller in stature than many of her opponents she may be, but this is one lady with a big heart and a bright future and with everything Carson achieves, be it in life or sport, her family and mum are at the forefront of her mind.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without my family. They have been paramount in getting me to where I’m at,” says Grace, who has three siblings, Niall, Kathryn and Marc.

“We lost my mum a couple of years ago and that was a defining moment for me because she taught me so much, like life is short and you’ve got to enjoy it. Everything I do is to make my family proud and also to make my mum proud.

“Mum was a ray of sunshine. If I can be half the woman she was, I’ll be happy. She had cancer. It is a horrible illness for any family that has been through it but she fought it with everything and was an incredible person.

“My mum inspires me. That’s what makes the wins even more precious because I know that she is still with me. Yes, it’s not physically, but that strength she had when she was fighting cancer has been given to me and I just want to make her proud and my family proud.”

Grace Carson and Nick Griggs at the new King Charles cross country trail at Cookstown High School

On biggest supporter and dad Uel, Grace says: “He is a man of few words but the words that he does say when he says them mean a lot and you know he means them. He is the glue in our family and keeps everyone right. I rely on him like nothing ordinary.

“I’m the eldest of four, the one that makes all the mistakes and then everyone learns from them,” she adds with a smile.

For the native of Cookstown, her love of running began in secondary school.

“I started athletics through school. They needed more girls for the cross country team because cross country wasn’t something that many girls wanted to do,” says Carson.

“I know most people hate the beep test but I tended to be quite good at it so my PE teachers Mrs Johnston and Mrs Cheevers said, ‘Grace, you should go along to training’ and I was like, ‘Oh, well maybe’ so I did and I got my friend Hannah Lennox to come along too and we went to training.

Grace Carson tries out the new cross country trail at Cookstown High School

“I really enjoyed it. She didn’t! I kept going and then Mr Kerr, who was coaching cross country at that time, encouraged me to keep going. I was a second year, aged around 13.

“I think I always doubted myself and thought I’m not any good compared to other runners but I put work in and teachers at Cookstown High like Mr Kerr were supportive because he encouraged but didn’t force it and he let you discover that passion for yourself.

“I joined the Mid Ulster Athletics club where Barrie Holmes was the coach and he took me under his wing and I started to enter different races and then success started to come along. It didn’t happen overnight but gradually I built up confidence with racing and then one win led to another.”

Although delighted to triumph at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships, typical of her selfless attitude, Grace’s favourite career moment to date came as part of the Under-23 Great Britain team.

“Winning team gold at the Europeans with the GB team was a big thing. It was a special moment getting that gold medal on the stage with the other girls,” she said.

“It was a real team effort and in such an individual sport you don’t always get that so that was really special. The Inter Counties was the cherry on the top because it finished what was a really good cross country season.”

Carson, now coached by Bill Foster, is today concentrating on the track season, building up to the British Championships in July and possibly some international races as well.

“This is going to be my first year stepping into seniors so I’m not going in with too much pressure,” she says.

“I’ll see how I progress in that. It is a big step up from being in the Under-23s to being chucked in at the deep end, especially with the talent there is in British athletics. I’ll keep chipping away at my times and hopefully the results will speak for themselves.”

The Olympics is the goal for all athletes. Carson is no different, saying: “I wouldn’t talk about the Olympics lightly because it is so big and there is so much talent that you have to beat to get even close to the standards but you have to dream about getting there.”

Just as the likes of role models Jessica Ennis and Ciara Mageean have done in the past.

“Ciara is someone I’ve looked up to. She is an amazing runner and has achieved great things,” states Grace.

“Another athlete I look up to is Jessica Ennis, not just because of her achievements but because she’s so humble. Not only was she an incredible athlete but she always comes across in a really nice way.”

Last month, Carson felt privileged to meet Northern Ireland’s own Olympic darling Lady Mary Peters at the opening of the new King Charles cross country running trail at Cookstown High School.

Carson graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Sport and Exercise Science from Loughborough University and is now working for Nuffield Health as a Health and WellBeing Physiologist.

She says: “I needed a balance. I didn’t want to go into full-time athlete mode. I needed that balance in life.

“It is hard to make sure that you are getting sleep and training in but I am able to use the passion that I have for my sport and be able to deliver to my clients and the people I see on a day-to-day basis which I think is really important.”

This is a young woman with a good head on her shoulders and a sporting talent to match.