IFA ‘aware of developments’ as Scottish FA announce ban on heading in training before and after matches

The IFA have said they will be "keeping a brief" on new rules from the Scottish FA about limit heading in training (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Irish Football Association has said they “aware of developments” by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) after the sporting body announced they are banning ‘heading’ in training on the day before and after matches.

The SFA made the announcement today and have asked clubs to prevent training involving the move on certain days, and to limit ‘heading sessions’ in training to once a week.

More than 50 clubs in Scotland shared data with the SFA and researchers which resulted in the new restrictions meaning coaches will now have to adapt training sessions to ensure there are no ‘headers’ during these times.

A study released in October 2019 suggested footballers could be three and a half times more likely to die of dementia due to repeated use of the head to hit the ball.

Clubs in Scotland, Northern Ireland and England already ban heading in Under-12 matches, in a move which was widely welcomed when it was introduced in early 2020.

On an international level, the USA already ban players Under-10s years old from heading, however there are calls for more restrictions on American Football, which studies have shown to result in further and often more complex brain injuries.

The new Scottish rules will apply both to men’s and women’s teams meaning set-piece practices in training will have to be adapted to accommodate the new restrictions.

“I am grateful to the clubs, managers and players for providing us with the information... which has culminated in the publication of guidelines designed to protect the safety and wellbeing of our players,” said Andy Gould, the SFA's chief football officer.

The move was welcomed by Peter Robinson, whose son Ben died when he suffered three head injuries during a rugby match at Carrickfergus Grammar in 2011.

Peter told the Belfast Telegraph the new rules are about “negating risk” not “softening the sport”.

“Scotland has always led the way over the years, after Ben’s death their government were very positive and could see what we were trying to campaign for,” he said, speaking from his home in Scotland.

“After the Glasgow University research (Field Study) by Dr Willie Stewart and his team that showed former footballers were three-and-a half times more likely to die from brain disease that this is great leadership from the SFA" he said.

“People always talk about scare-mongering, but it’s not, it’s about having people informed about the dangers and negating against the risk. We know the benefits of playing sport, but we know the risks.”

Peter has been campaigning since his son’s death for further information to be made available across the sporting the world about head injuries.

He says his children still continue to play contact sports, and insists he understands the value of sporting activities.

“The way I see it, you wouldn’t let you child get hit in the head in a boxing match 9 times and let them continue, so why let them head a ball 9 times in a match? There is no difference, it’s about changing the culture.”

“We just want to reduce the cumulative affects of repetitive heading. There might be a few people who think ‘oh we can’t ban it’, but people need to remember it’s not on match days, it’s in training. The evidence is there, there is no doubting the effects of a boxing glove, a rugby tackle or a football hitting the head, the game hasn’t gone soft, it’s got wiser to the long term affects.”

Peter said sporting bodies and the medical community has known about “dementia for 100 years” and compares new changes to the move in sports as like “lining up to see the headmaster”.

“We should have learned from boxing, we should have learned from NFL. Just look at the incident at the World Cup with the Iranian goalkeeper needing smelling salts. It's time we stop using the term ‘concussion’ to refer to these things, we've used it for far too long. It's a brain-injury.”

Former world champion boxer Carl Frampton joined Peter's call for more sporting bodies to tackle the affects of repetitive head-injuries.

The Tiger's Bay man took to Twitter to celebrate a conversation between Ally McCoist, Stuart Pearce and Lauren Woods on talkSPORT about the Scottish FA's announcement but asked “When is boxing going to wake up and have the same discussions?”

When contacted, the IFA simply said they were aware of the new developments by the Scottish FA and offered no further information on if changes would be made by the group to professional football in Northern Ireland.

However, they did add they will “keep a brief” on the matter.

In 2020, when they announced guidance around heading in Under-6 and Under-18, the IFA said they believed it was the “right direction travel” adding they wanted to “reduce and remove repetitive and unnecessary heading from youth football” following guidance released in partnership with the SFA.