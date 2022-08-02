I’m heartbroken to miss out on judo bronze, says Eoin Fleming after bravely fighting on through injuries

Uros Nikolic celebrates as Northern Ireland’s Eoin Fleming lets out his emotion after defeat in the judo bronze medal match

A tearful and emotional Eoin Fleming sat “heartbroken” on the chair inside the Coventry Arena waiting for an ambulance to take him for an MRI scan.

Forty minutes earlier, the crowd stood to pay tribute to him. All around the Commonwealth Games venue, they applauded the courage of the 27-year-old as he fought on in the -81kg bronze medal judo contest against Australian Uros Nikolic despite being in serious pain due to groin and ankle injuries.

The Belfast man could hardly stand but, as the battle progressed into Golden Score (extra-time in judo), on and on he went until it became impossible, with Nikolic victorious.

Fleming, a big Celtic fan, had gone close to winning a bronze medal eight years ago in Glasgow and, after receiving medical attention, told the Belfast Telegraph his desire to earn a place on the podium this time, combined with the support of the crowd, kept him going when many others would have given up.

“I’m heartbroken,” he said, wrought with emotion.

“I needed to win that medal. I waited eight years to get the medal after the last time. This hurts because I wanted it so bad.

“There was no way I wasn’t carrying on in the contest. I could feel the support from the crowd. Even before the fight I could feel the crowd was on my side and on the mat they kept me going and I really appreciate that. I’m just so disappointed I couldn’t get the medal.”

Before the Games, Fleming had a groin issue though felt good to go when he got here.

“I had a bit of an injury but I got through the rehab and I was fine. I came in 100 per cent. There are no excuses that way and, as the judo tournament goes on, everyone is going to be sore. That’s nothing new,” added Fleming.

“At one point in the fight my leg just went, the groin, and I couldn’t engage any sort of power. It’s so frustrating to go out like that. The medal was there to be won and it should have been won. I’m gutted.

“I took an ankle knock in one of the earlier fights and I felt it again in this one. I don’t think it is too severe but the groin just went. I tried to do everything I could in every exchange but with every attempt at a throw I could feel it tearing more and more.”

Eoin’s dad Sean, president of the Irish Judo Association, said he was “proud” of his son. He was not alone.

There had been controversy earlier in the fight when Nikolic was awarded the first point, prior to Fleming levelling things up, when many inside the hall felt it should have gone the other way. The Northern Ireland team appealed that decision but it was rejected.

Fleming, a talented GAA player, said: “I thought I scored and I think most of the arena thought the same, but the referee saw something different. I got the score back very quickly but then the leg went. I’m not going to blame the referee though.”

He thanked the medical staff who looked after him post-fight and hailed the efforts of his team-mates and coaching staff that have brought Northern Ireland two bronze medals in this Games through Yasmin Javadian and Nathon Burns.

Last night, Rachael Hawkes and Joshua Green also fought for bronze only to lose to England’s Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown (-70kg) and Australia’s Jake Bensted (-73kg) respectively.

Omagh lady Hawkes, a welder and member of Mountfield Pipe Band and Blair Memorial Flute Band, Omagh, was emotional after her loss, saying: “It is an honour to represent your country and your town. It is just disappointing not to bring the medal home.”

Green said: “I’m happy enough with my performance but just disappointed not to get the medal.”

Today, Sarah Hawkes, sister of Rachael, will enter the judo competition.

• Danielle Hill qualified sixth fastest for the Final of the Women’s 50m backstroke.

The Larne woman was in the second heat won in a Commonwealth Games record by Kylie Masse of Canada, but Hill’s time was enough to comfortably qualify her for today’s Final.

Barry McClements, who won Northern Ireland’s opening medal of the Games at the weekend, came sixth in the men’s 100m butterfly S10 final.

And Daniel Wiffen will go for gold tonight in the 1,500m freestyle Final.