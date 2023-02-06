Injury blights Ciara Mageean’s first outing of 2023

The Portaferry runner did not complete the 3000m race in Boston

The Portaferry runner did not complete the 3000m race in Boston — © ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

It was a difficult start to the new season for Ciara Mageean as she had to pull out during her 3000m race in Boston.

The Portaferry athlete, who has just returned to training after a tendon injury, dropped out two thirds of the way round.

“I knew coming it was going to be hit and miss,” she said.

“I picked up an injury over Christmas and it set me back. I’ve honestly got three training sessions in my legs and I knew it was going to be a big challenge, but I wanted to put myself out there. The fitness is just not there.”

There was better news for Omagh’s Roisin Flanagan, who clocked a PB of 8:53.50 to finish 10th, and she remains fourth on the Irish indoor all-time list.