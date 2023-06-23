Iranian asylum seeker living in Northern Ireland wins British wrestling title

Mehdi and his wife Diana at an event in the North West Migrants Forum to mark World Refugee Day.

Mehdi Zoodashna flying the flag for Barbarians at the British Senior Wrestling Championships in Manchester.

An Iranian asylum seeker living in Northern Ireland has grappled his way to gold at the British Wrestling Championships.

Mehdi Zoodashna topped the podium in the Greco Roman category of the tournament in Manchester earlier this month.

A highly decorated athlete in his own country, it was the 30 year-old’s first time competing since arriving in Belfast three months ago.

Mehdi took to the mats in the colours of the Barbarians Wrestling Club from Carrickfergus.

He got involved with the Co Antrim outlet after spotting them on Instagram.

When he first approached the club, they said he didn’t even own a suitable pair of shoes to train in.

The Barbarians kitted Mehdi out out and he repaid their kindness by creating a little piece of club history – becoming their first Greco Roman British Champion.

Speaking at an event held by the North West Migrants Forum in Derry to mark World Refugee Day (June 20), Mehdi revealed that his goal now is to represent the UK at the 2024 Olympics.

“That is the dream, to compete in Paris and hopefully win an Olympic medal,” he said.

From the western Iranian province of Lorestan, Mehdi and his wife Diana Amini decided to flee their home land in March.

The couple have been living in a hotel in Holywood for the past three months.

Thousands of Iranians have fled the country over decades, due to its well-documented human rights violations, poor economic conditions and lack of political and social freedoms.

Mehdi and his wife Diana at an event in the North West Migrants Forum to mark World Refugee Day.

“Wrestling in Iran is a heritage sport and my father was a wrestler,” Mehdi continued.

“He encouraged me from an early age to take up the sport and when I was nine I started to learn. My father became my coach.”

The fighting champ entered his first competition when he was 16 and three years later, he caught the eye of the Iranian national coach.

Over the past 10 years he has collected a vast array of national and international wrestling titles and trophies, doubling up as an MMA fighter in more recent years.

As a Greco Roman grappler he has competed and won tournaments all over the world including in Kazakhstan, Egypt, Turkey, Armenia and now Britain.

Mehdi added: “I was on Instagram one day when I found the coach of Barbarians, Stuart.

"I contacted him but I had nothing here, no clothes or shoes or anything. The club got me what I needed and they registered me for the competition in Manchester.”

Mehdi’s route to the final in the Wright Robinson College arena was virtually unblemished, winning four matches on the trot.

His last bout saw him matched against another Iranian asylum seeker from London – a further indication of just how big the sport is in the country. His opponent was a world silver medallist and was favourite to overcome his fellow country man.

However, the Barbarians competitor proved the odds wrong.

“I was happy to beat him but I’m always confident that I’m going to win. I must win.”

Looking to the future, Mehdi and Diana – herself a renowned sportswoman and international diving coach - hope to make Northern Ireland their permanent home.

While unable to work due to his asylum status, over the summer the wrestler will volunteer with the North West Migrants Forum, providing lessons to young people at their summer scheme.

With regard to his chosen sport, he has his eye firmly fixed on further success.

“There is another MMA competition in London in August and I hope to participate in that,” he said.

“It was nice to win the gold in the British competition and make history. Ultimately my goal is the Olympics next year.”