Ireland’s Olympic boss ‘happy’ with medal haul

The Co Down man who spearheaded Ireland’s Olympic effort has said he is “extremely happy” with the its performance in Tokyo.

Team Ireland take home two golds and two bronzes, putting the country in 39th place, alongside Israel – the best Irish performance since Atlanta in 1996.

Team GB also put in one of its best-ever performances. The 65-medal haul in Japan matched the number earned at Team GB's home Olympics in London in 2012 and is only two short of the record Rio total in 2016.

Kellie Harrington’s boxing win was Ireland's second gold medal after rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy secured their place at the top. The bronzes were won by boxer Aidan Walsh and rowing foursome Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty.

Newcastle man Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, told This Week on RTÉ Radio 1: “In terms of medals we are extremely happy with our medals in two different sports. Something we can build on going into Paris. We do need to be continuing to aim higher and we do that within the high performance plan for Paris and beyond for LA.”

Team GB won 22 gold medals won – the fourth-best performance ever by a British team.

Just hours before the closing ceremony, Jason Kenny's victory in the men's keirin final made him the most decorated British Olympian in history.

The win gave 33-year-old Kenny a seventh Olympic gold medal, moving him one ahead of former British cycling great Sir Chris Hoy.