Irish League kick-off attracts record crowds as calls grow for £36m stadia funding release

Irish Premier League chairmen were rubbing their hands in delight after a record weekend of attendances across the opening weekend of the season.

Now there are fresh calls for Stormont to release promised funding to improve facilities to make sure the crowds keep coming back as the sport enjoys a new wave of popularity.

For decades local football supporters have been blinded by the bright lights of the Premier League and Glasgow.

But the mood is slowly changing, and last weekend as the Irish Premiership kicked off its first round of fixtures for 2022/23 there were record numbers through the turnstiles for the opening day of a season — 22% higher than the previous biggest first weekend in 2018.

Across six matches spread over three days, there was a collective attendance 10,951.

The biggest crowd (2,806) was at Windsor Park to see champions Linfield open the defence of their title with a 4-0 win over Portadown, the first time either club had played a league match on a Sunday.

Blues chairman Roy McGivern was delighted at the positive start to the season both on and off the pitch.

“The Northern Ireland Football League have done a great job over the summer in their efforts to promote the sport locally, they should be applauded for that,” he said.

“We were particularly delighted to see so many women and children coming along, both amongst our supporters and those travelling from Portadown.

“I think playing on a Sunday had a big effect for us this time.

“Spreading the games out over the whole weekend, Friday night to Sunday, meant we weren’t clashing with much else and that probably helped bring a few more families along. That’s what we want to see.

“We had the great weather obviously, and that’s always a help, and the appetite has been there after our matches in European competition. But there’s always something special about the first day of a new league season.

“There’s a feel good factor as well. The NI women’s team competing at this summer’s European Championship has certainly been a big advantage in increasing exposure of the sport to more people. We have a great product here and it’s important to build on that and keep the momentum going.”

The crowd at Windsor on Sunday was almost matched at Larne’s Inver Park, where Glentoran were the visitors on Friday night — 2,695 turning up for a game also broadcast live on the BBC website and BBC iPlayer.

And similar numbers were at The Showgrounds, where Coleraine beat Cliftonville 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Cliftonville can also look forward to big crowds at Solitude this season after Reds’ fans snapped up all the club’s season tickets.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry was beaming after Saturday’s big kick-off.

He said: “It was definitely a day to put a smile on your face. Not just the positive result and performance from the team, but the support both sets of players enjoyed.

“It was really noticeable how many women and children were there. A lot of factors combined, not least all the hard work in the background by the staff around the club and the NIFL.

“The performances of the NI women in the Euros gave good vibes across the sport.

“It was a warm, sunny day, the start of a new season, there was a lot to be optimistic about.

“We’re in a much better place, but there’s still so much room for improvement.”

The Department for Communities’ much-delayed sub regional stadia programme has a reported £36m set aside to improve football grounds.

“How much longer are we going to have to wait for the funding?” asked Mr McKendry.

“If we want to continue attracting more families to the sport, then the money has to be coming from government. We have no government.

“Clubs will always do what they can to bring in supporters, but we want them to keep coming back by offering the best facilities we can.

“At Coleraine we have schemes to allow children to come along at greatly reduced ticket prices. All clubs across the country are doing their own things to try to bring along as many young people as possible to the games.

“They’re the fans of the future and the future of the sport and we want them to feel as involved as possible with their home town clubs. Saturday was a great start to the season for us in so many ways, but we need the support for football in Northern Ireland to be there for years to come if we’re to continue to improve.

“It’s a difficult business. There is a lot of competition for attention, but football has such a widespread appeal and we have all the ingredients here to continue attracting more people, and young people in particular.

“This is a moment when we should be capitalising on momentum, not sitting idle. There’s real potential there to provide communities with what they want.”