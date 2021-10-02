Irish League Round-Up: Late goals all round as Glentoran return to winning ways and Carrick go second

You can always rely on the Danske Bank Premiership to provide plenty of drama - and we got it in spades on Saturday as there were late goals at nearly every game to decide where the points went!

After a couple of tough defeats at home, Glentoran got back in the win column away from The Oval by defeating Glenavon, while 10-man Carrick Rangers are up to second after Jordan Gibson's injury time winner over Ballymena United.

Check out all the action here!

Glenavon 1 Glentoran 2

JAY Donnelly's late penalty helped Glentoran back to winning ways after a rough week for the Oval club, picking up a 2-1 victory over Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

The visitors had led through Luke McCullough's first-half header, with Matthew Fitzpatrick's equaliser levelling things midway through the second period, only for Donnelly to convert from 12 yards to earn them the three points.

Somehow there was only one goal at the interval in a busy first-half, Mick McDermott's men pulling ahead when Hrvoje Plum's cross to the back post evaded everyone in the box except for McCullough, who was lurking at the back post to steer it in.

It seemed like the Lurgan Blues might have rescued a point for the hosts when he diverted in Matthew Snoddy's cross from 10 yards out, but it took only 20 seconds for the game to cruelly swing the other way once again.

It was Plum who won the penalty, the midfielder brought down inside the box by Mark Haughey, and striker Donnelly coolly converted to take the Glens onto 12 points, level with Linfield in third.

The Lurgan Blues, meanwhile, stay eighth and have now lost back-to-back games after their midweek reverse at Larne.

Dungannon Swifts 2 Larne 4

IT was an all-action first half at Stangmore Park as Larne took themselves just one point off the top of the Danske Bank Premiership with a 4-2 win over Dungannon Swifts.

Tiernan Lynch's side were victorious courtesy of a double from Lee Lynch and further strikes from Mark Randall and Davy McDaid to move them one point back of Cliftonville at the summit.

An incredible first 17 minutes saw the visitors take a 3-1 lead as defences seemed to become optional at Stangmore Park, Lynch opening proceedings just three minutes in before Darragh McBrien levelled six minutes later.

Larne then took control, Lynch adding his second in the 14th minute before Randall got his goal in the 17th minute of a hectic opening quarter of an hour.

The game calmed down somewhat after that, although the Swifts did get another goal back just before the half-hour mark when Ryan Mayse finished to make it 3-2 at the interval.

But any hopes of a home comeback were dashed by McDaid, who slotted home 10 minutes after the restart to ensure there would be no late drama, handing the Inver Reds all three points and leaving Dungannon on three points for the season.

Carrick’s Ben Tilney competes for the ball with Ballymena’s Lee Chapman (Inpho/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

Carrick Rangers 2 Ballymena United 1

CARRICK Rangers' incredible start to the season continues, and this 2-1 win over Ballymena United at the Belfast Loughshore Arena might be the most impressive of the lot given the context.

Down to 10 men after the first-half sending-off of Stewart Nixon and trailing 1-0, it didn't look like there was any way back for Stuart King's side, but they instead defied the odds to secure an incredible victory.

Jonte Smith had put the Sky Blues ahead in the first half before Nixon's straight dismissal, but second-half goals from Alex Gawne and Jordan Gibson - the latter with more or less the last kick of the game - secured a huge three points.

Everything seemed to be going the way of Ballymena when Smith put them ahead with a well-placed header midway through the half, and Nixon was then sent off for hacking down Caolan Loughran only a minute later.

But whatever King said at the interval worked because Gawne managed to equalise, beating Jordan Williamson to the ball to head in the leveller just ten minutes after the restart, and then Gibson stole the win in injury time.

Ballymena failed to clear a throw-in, allowing the ball to drop to the midfielder, who rifled home for the 2-1 win which takes Carrick up to second place on 13 points, just four back of Cliftonville.

Warrenpoint Town 2 Portadown 3

ANOTHER late comeback on Saturday afternoon in the battle of the league's bottom two sides as Sammie McLeod's strike won all three points for Matthew Tipton's men.

The visitors had been two goals down as Greg Moorhouse and Kealan Dillon had Barry Gray's side 2-0 up, but three goals in the final 22 minutes from Lee Bonis, Stephen Teggart and McLeod ensured it would be the Ports heading home happy.

It seemed like Warrenpoint were well on their way to their second win of the season when Moorhouse latched onto a long ball and finished right on the halfway mark of the first half, and then Dillon doubled their lead from the penalty spot after Thomas Maguire was fouled by Michael Ruddy.

But don't count out Portadown, and the visitors got themselves a foothold through Bonis, who diverted in Adam Salley's cross, and then Teggart drew them level four minutes later with a half-volley from the edge of the box.

It seemed like the two sides would share the points but up popped McLeod in the dying embers to win it, heading in Teggart's cross at the back post.