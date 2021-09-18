Irish League Round-Up: Linfield drop points for first time this season as Crusaders edge ill-tempered clash with Larne

Elsewhere there was an avalanche of cards at Seaview as Crusaders overcame Larne by the narrowest of margins, with league leaders Cliftonville coming from behind at Dungannon Swifts to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Check out what happened around the grounds in today's Danske Bank Premiership action...

Linfield 1 Coleraine 1

SEVEN points from their opening five games with none of them having been on home soil - count Oran Kearney among those who are pleased with Coleraine's start to the season.

With the Bannsiders forced to play on the road for the opening month and a half of the new campaign due to work ongoing at their Showgrounds home, it hasn't been the ideal way to open your title challenge.

But, after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with defending champions Linfield at Windsor Park, Kearney's side will return to Coleraine next week for their first home game having won two, drawn one and lost one thus far, and the manager is satisfied with that return.

"It's a reasonable showing. If we had nicked the win today and had nine out of 15 then we would have been a bit happier, but they've all been away from home which has made it a bit harder, so it's a pleasing return from our point of view," he said.

"Since the end of last season we haven't set foot in the Showgrounds. There's been a lot of work to the gym, the dressing rooms and all those areas in relation to tidying them up. The new pitch is ready to go, so we're looking forward to training on it.

"More importantly it's about having a base. There's a lot of teams doing a lot of things in this country - and all credit to them - but we have to find a sustainable way to try and hang on the coat-tails of those teams. So having a base is very important."

As for the draw with the Blues, what was a fascinating game came to a dramatic conclusion as Conor McKendry fired in a 20-yard thunderbolt to earn a share of the spoils with just five minutes remaining at the national stadium.

The in-form Christy Manzinga had put the home side ahead just after the hour, but as Linfield sat off and tried to defend their lead, McKendry made them pay with a delightful strike that left Chris Johns with no chance.

The result leaves Coleraine fifth, while the Blues have lost their 100% record and sit seventh also with seven points, although they do have two games to make up on the teams ahead of them due to international commitments.

Crusaders 1 Larne 0

CRUSADERS are happy to fly under the radar while the other full-time sides are put under pressure to succeed, according to striker Adam Lecky.

The former Ballymena United man scored the only goal of the afternoon at Seaview as the Crues made it three games unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over one of the sides that people have been taking about all summer - Larne.

The big man at the front got his head to Billy Joe Burns' cross and turned it past Rohan Ferguson to secure the three points on the quarter-hour mark, a victory that lifts Stephen Baxter's men up into sixth on seven points.

While Crusaders have somewhat been passed over by the big spending of their title rivals, despite also going full-time, Lecky says they don't care that is the case and that they'd rather their football did the talking.

"There's a lot of chat about those three teams (Larne, Linfield and Glentoran) who have the big budgets and some of the best players. Automatically they're viewed as the top three teams in the league," admitted Lecky.

"We're quietly confident. We're happy not to be mentioned and just sort of get to work here and try to put some results together. We're happy not to be noticed, just get our heads down and get the results.

"We don't set targets, we just wanted to get off to a good start, which we have in these couple of games, and gather some momentum and confidence. Having the fans back has helped that as well, so it's been a pleasing start."

Lecky himself is a man in form as he added his fourth of the week against Larne following a hat-trick in their midweek League Cup win over Moyola Park, something he's been keen to add to his arsenal.

"It's like London buses with me with the goals!" laughed the striker. "Glad to see them arrive but hope I haven't used up all my luck and this is my goal total for the season!

"I don't have a target in mind but I need to add goals to my game. I'm a hold-up striker but it's something I do have to add. I'm trying to get back to that this year, last season it got away from me a bit."

Larne, meanwhile, saw their 100% record end with the defeat and failed to score in a match for the first time this season, dropping down to third on nine points.

Dungannon Swifts 1 Cliftonville 3

PADDY McLaughlin likened himself to a parrot after Cliftonville's come from behind win over Dungannon Swifts as he heaped praise onto Joe Gormley for his double at Stangmore Park.

'The Goal' lived up to his name twice over as he struck before and after half-time as the Reds pulled ahead following Oisin Smyth's early penalty, with Ryan Curran finishing off the scoring in second-half injury-time to secure the win.

Gormley has hit the ground running this year and is showing the fantastic form he has exhibited during his entire stay at Solitude, and his latest goals had boss McLaughlin purring with delight.

"There's nothing you can say that hasn't been said before, I'm just repeating what many fans have already said. He's been unbelievable for Cliftonville, he's been a legend for the club and there's still many, many years to come from him," lauded McLaughlin.

"His performance was fantastic throughout, he led the line well and scored two great goals. When you're given a half-chance, there's no better man to put the ball in the net than Joe Gormley."

Cliftonville already hold a four-point lead at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership as they maintained their unbeaten start with their fourth win in five games, however McLaughlin laughed off any thought of a title challenge this early.

"Nobody's looking at league tables after five games, there's going to be plenty of bumps along the way for all the clubs, ourselves continued. We're enjoying a good run, and the longer we stay in this run it's great, but there will be bumps," he insisted.

"When they come, we'll need to dust ourselves down and go again because so far you can see the work rate and intensity has been excellent, but nobody is looking at the league table after five games."

Dean Shiels' Dungannon still prop up the table after their third loss in as many games but have games in hand to haul themselves up the standings at this early stage of the campaign.

Warrenpoint Town 0 Glentoran 3

WHEN a player scores a hat-trick, it's only natural that he receives all the praise, so Glentoran coach Kieran Harding opted to talk about someone other than Jay Donnelly after their 3-0 win over Warrenpoint Town.

The striker was on top form at Milltown, hitting the back of the net three times to take home the match ball and secure three points for his team, which takes them up to second, four points behind leaders Cliftonville with a game in hand.

But while it would have been easy to praise the headline act, Harding instead opted to big up midfielder Shay McCartan, who played an instrumental role in Donnelly's first two goals and was a thorn in the Warrenpoint side throughout.

The former Ballymena United man has a lot of pressure on his shoulders after he became the Irish League's most expensive player over the summer, but the coach believes that he will live up to that billing once he's fully integrated.

"Shay's come in and it's taken him a while to settle in because he's working with new players, but his quality has shown throughout," explained Harding.

"He set up the first goal and had a big part to play in the second. He's gradually finding his feet in this team and he'll be a huge asset for us. What competition we have for places!"

After winning their opening match, Warrenpoint have now lost four on the trot and are down in ninth place with three points from their five games so far.

Ballymena United 1 Glenavon 1

HE only arrived for his first training session at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Thursday night, but Ryan Waide says everyone in the Ballymena United dressing room has already been wowed by new arrival Jonté Smith.

The Bermudan international impressed on his Sky Blues debut in their 1-1 draw with Glenavon at the Showgrounds as Waide's late goal rescued a point after Matthew Fitzpatrick's opener looked certain to give the visitors all three.

While it is the Northern Ireland Under-21s international who will take all the plaudits for sliding home the equaliser in second-half stoppage time to earn Ballymena their first point of the season, taking them up to 10th, Waide was delighted with Smith's contribution.

"Jonté, he came into training on Thursday night, it was his first session, and he set the place alight, he was brilliant. Obviously it's a big risk throwing him in today but the boss threw him in and I think the big man repaid him, he was outstanding today," said the forward.

On his own output, Waide added: "I pride myself on goals but I was playing a bit wider today, so the assists need to go up as well. Goals are what I pride myself on, so I'm trying to chip in and help the boys out as much as possible."

Glenavon are now in eighth after the draw, the point taking them onto four for the campaign thus far.

Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 0

ASSISTANT manager Scott Irvine was proud of his young guns who stepped up to the plate as Carrick Rangers made it back-to-back wins and reached the lofty heights of fourth with a 1-0 win over Portadown.

Mark Surgenor's second-half penalty was the difference in a nip-and-tuck tie at the Belfast Loughshore Arena as the Amber Army continued their impressive start to the campaign under new manager Stuart King.

It was made even more impressive by the fact that they were missing a host of senior players on the day, with Irvine giving an update on the status of Lee McNulty, who had to be stretchered off against Glenavon last week.

"Lee has a dislocated ankle, so he'll be in again this week for another scan to see the extent of the damage. Fingers crossed it's not as bad as we thought," revealed the assistant boss.

"David (Cushley) tweaked his medial ligament on Tuesday against Dergview. Dan Kelly has a groin strain and had to pull out of the warm-up.

"So, look, we had 10 senior players today and we had a lot of young lads coming onto the pitch, but they stood up and backed each other up. The boys really dug in today and it was great to see. The togetherness in that dressing room is fantastic.

"We're new, we're young but we'll work really hard and give it everything we've got. We have a great group of lads who are eager to play Premier League football. If they keep doing that then it'll keep happening."

Portadown's tough start to the season continued, with this Matthew Tipton's side's fourth consecutive defeat in league action, and they are one place from bottom with one point from five games.