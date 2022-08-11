Irish Olympian Jack McMillan switches allegiances to Team GB

Bangor SC swimmer Jack McMillan will compete for Great Britain moving forward, after he confirmed his intentions to Swim Ireland before today’s start of the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome.

McMillan competed for Ireland at the Olympics in Tokyo last summer, taking part in the 4 x 200m freestyle during which he set an Irish record.

In good form so far this year, he won the 200m free in his home pool at the McCullagh International back in February.

He finished ahead of Tom Dean and James Guy, two men who could now be international team-mates in the near future.

Still only 22 years-old, McMillan will be looking to crack a British outfit that won gold in Japan, although has recently lost Calum Jarvis with the Welshman announcing his retirement last week.

Having already represented Ireland, McMillan will still be required to sit out a year of international competition, so he won’t be able to compete for Team GB until the summer of 2023, though that does not preclude him from taking part in next year’s World Championships in Fukuoka and, of course, the ultimate goal will be the Paris Olympics in 2024.

McMillan is not the only big name to be missing for Ireland this week. Daniel Wiffen will skip the event, fresh from his silver medal in the 1500m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last week. He also competed at the World Championships in Budapest earlier this summer.