'It doesn't need me to explain he's a top quality player' - Dan McFarland reveals how Ulster's stunning Duane Vermeulen deal came together

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has revealed how a patient approach from the province led to them pulling off one of the transfer deals of the summer by signing World Cup winning No.8 Duane Vermuelen.

Ulster announced the signing of the South African powerhouse last week on a two-year deal, with Vermeulen set to arrive in Belfast after the autumn internationals at the end of November.

The province's fan base had been left somewhat baffled by the club's off-season dealings when, after a failed move for former European Player of the Year Leone Nakarawa fell through, they failed to bring in any new players on long-term deals for the upcoming campaign.

That left them without a replacement for influential No.8 Marcell Coetzee, who left midway through last season to return to South Africa and join the Bulls, and with short-term signing Mick Kearney as their only fresh face.

But last week they made arguably the biggest splash in world rugby this year, announcing the arrival of the 35-year-old Vermeulen, who will bring a huge amount of experience and talent to Ulster's back row.

Not only has the former Bull won the World Cup, he was man of the match in the 2019 final and has also been named South African Player of the Year twice, and he should prove a quality addition to the Kingspan Stadium squad.

In his pre-match press conference looking ahead to Friday's United Rugby Championship opener against Glasgow Warriors, McFarland revealed how waiting for the right player to become available paid off.

"When Marcell left we were in the market for a difference making player. There was Leone, but unfortunately his medical didn't work out," explained McFarland.

"Rather than diving straight back into the market and signing the first player that came available, we'd be very specific about the type of player we wanted, and that was somebody we felt was really going to make a difference to us.

"It didn't have to be in any particular aspect. We wanted it to be a back rower, but an influential back rower. When we first looked at the names of the list, they were really good players but we've got really good players here, so we kept our powder dry.

"Then Bryn Cunningham came into my office and said, 'What about Duane Vermeulen?' And I said, 'Yes please!'

"Bryn really took it from there. Duane said it in his quote about what we offer as a club and what part he could play in that and, in terms of what Duane can offer, he's a World Cup winning No.8, he was MVP in the World Cup final.

"As a particular player, he's a really big bodied back rower. We don't have big bodied back rowers, that's what Marcell was, and Duane brings that. He also brings a lot of game nous, he's a really smart player.

"You can see from the fact that the Springboks were so desperate to get him back in their team the impact he has and on the people around him.

"It doesn't need me to explain he's been a top quality player for a long time."

McFarland also confirmed that flanker Sean Reidy is back in training ahead of Friday's season opener against Glasgow after he was forced out of their season pre-season game against Saracens early in the first half with an injury.

Ireland internationals Will Addison and Rob Herring will not feature due to injury, with the same applying to lock Kieran Treadwell, while Luke Marshall and Jack McGrath are still considered to be long-term absentees.