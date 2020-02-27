Italian duo return to European Tour field after coronavirus fears

Two Italian golfers have been reinstated to the field for this week's Oman Open after a test for Coronavirus returned negative.

Both Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari had withdrawn from the European Tour event after Gagli, 34, had exhibited flu-like symtoms.

He was tested for the Covid-19 virus and had immediately been instructed to self-isolate as a precaution. His room-mate Molinari, who played alongside brother Francesco in the 2010 Ryder Cup, was moved to a separate room but told to isolate himself as a further precaution.

Gagli, who was part of a four-way play-off at the European Masters last year alongside Rory McIlroy, had been far from pleased by the actions, which also threatened his involvement in next week's Qatar Masters.

'It's an inexplicable decision," he had said. "Only us two have been excluded from the tournament, but I arrived in Muscat last Sunday and over the last few days I've worked out in the gym with dozens of other players. I ate with them and travelled by bus with them.

"If there was a risk of contagion, then they would have to isolate dozens of golfers and cancel the tournament."

The European Tour confirmed on Thursday that the test had returned negative and that both players had been reinstated to the field, handed the final tee-time on Thursday.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour explained: “This is a difficult global situation, one during which we will continue to follow all guidance given to us on preventive measures, and all decisions will continue to be made in the interests of overall public health.

“We will also continue to work closely with our own health experts and local authorities to ensure we have the latest medical and travel advice for all our tournaments, because the well-being of our players, staff and spectators remains the European Tour’s absolute priority.”

Northern Irish duo Cormac Sharvin and Jonathan Caldwell are playing in the event, Sharvin carding an opening round three-over-par 75.