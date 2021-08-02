‘It’s an obsession’: Rhys McClenaghan’s Olympic vow as medal hopes slip through his fingertips

Defiant McClenaghan will put costly error behind him in pursuit of Olympic glory in Paris

The moment Rhys McClenaghan’s medal hopes ended with his mistake in the Men’s Pommel Horse final. Credit: Sergei Bobylev/Getty

Seven years of blood, sweat and tears unravelled in less than 10 seconds for Rhys McClenaghan in the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo.

Even if the magnificent arena was practically empty the tension during the Pommel Horse final was palpable.

The 22-year-old Newtownards native was the youngest of the eight finalists and he was the second last to do his routine thanks to a magnificent score of 15.26 in the qualification round eight days ago.

The British 2016 Olympic champion Max Whitlock had secured the last of the spots in the final, but the six-time Olympic medallist and eight-time World medallist knows when it is showtime.

He set the standard with a score of 15.58 — of 7.0 for degree of difficulty and 8.58 for execution. It wouldn’t be bettered on the night. Nobody matched his 7.0 and only the eventual silver medallist Chic Kai Lee from Taiwan had a better score for execution.

This was the standard expected of McClenaghan who was making history as the first ever Irish gymnast to reach an Olympic final.

He looked composed as he checked the apparatus with his coach Luke Carson, but less than 10 seconds into his 50-seconds long routine it went horribly awry. One of his fingers got caught under one of the handles on the horse. He was forced to dismount and start again. He knew his chances of a medal had disappeared.

There are no second chances in this most exacting of events.

For a 22-year old he showed remarkable composure in dealing with must have been a crushing disappointment. He spent 10 minutes in the mixed zone talking to the media. His resilience and mental fortitude can only be marvelled at. His love affair with gymnastics borders on an obsession.

“I’ve become obsessed with it. It’s an obsession of mine and I know that obsession isn’t stopped. I know, in fact, that it’s being fuelled as I speak right now,” he said.

There were no hysterics. He explained in a matter of fact way why something as seemingly inconsequential as a wrong figure placement can be so profound.

“One finger placement can throw you off the course. That’s what makes the sport so exciting as well. That’s why when you go into an Olympic final everyone says anything can happen. That’s anything happening there.

“It’s such a silly mistake, but I know I’ll come back even stronger from this. With disappointment comes a huge amount of motivation and for more success.

“It’s a very early chapter in my gymnastics career. I’m the first Irish gymnast to be an Olympic finalist. So, I’ve broken down that barrier. The next Olympic Games I want a medal around my neck.”

It was steaming hot in Tokyo yesterday, but a chilling reality hit Irish boxing as Kurt Walker and Aidan Walsh exited the Games in contrasting ways.

At least Walsh goes home to Belfast with a bronze medal but Lisburn’s Walker, despite a memorable victory in the previous round over the world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov, returns empty-handed after being on a wrong end of a razor-thin split decision against American featherweight Duke Ragan.

The decision left Walker devastated while former Irish coach Billy Walsh, now head of US Boxing, was heart-broken to see his former prodigy lose even though he was in Ragan’s corner.

An emotional Walsh said: “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

The day began badly with confirmation that Aidan Walsh, who damaged his ankle while celebrating his bronze medal, had been unable to attend the compulsory medical and had withdrawn from his semi-final bout against Britain’s Pat McCormack.

“We tried to give Aidan as much opportunity as we could, we literally left it to the last minute to make a decision on it,” explained IABA High Performance head Bernard Dunne.

“Aidan wanted, as much as he possibly could, to get into the ring, but unfortunately his body would not let him and we’ve got to make those decisions that protect the athlete.”

And to compound Ireland’s misery, Walker’s medal hopes vanished thanks to a 3-2 decision versus American Ragan. But for Covid-19, neither fighter would have made the Games.

Walker’s baby daughter Layla was seriously ill last summer — she has since recovered — and her father would not have travelled to the Games last summer had they gone ahead.

Ragan decided to turn professional after the 2020 Games were postponed and was unbeaten after four pro fights. Then got a second Olympic shot after the Americas qualifying tournament, scheduled for Buenos Aires during the spring of 2021, was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The pair served up a classic bout that could have gone either way. Ultimately, Walker’s slow start cost him. In the first round, Ragan’s fast hands repeatedly caught him and to compound his problems a nick opened up near his right eye.

All five judges gave the American the round, but Walker underlined his ability and bravery by storming back in the second. Three of the judges gave him the round, which meant that he was level on three cards and one point down on the other two going into the last round.

Again, Walker edged the third, though both fighters looked out on their feet in the last 60 seconds. So, it was all in the laps of the judges. Four of them favoured the Irishman, but he needed all five to edge the decision.

Lithuanian judge Gintaras Sniuksta emerged as the key figure. After giving the second round to Walker, he was the only judge not to award him the third.

“I’m devastated, but that’s boxing, 3-2, that’s the way it goes. I’ve done well in this tournament, and I’m proud of myself. I thought I was better in the second and third, but it was so close.

“I wasn’t even supposed to be here a year ago. To come and dominate and show everyone back home how good I am, I’m proud.”

Walsh said: “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. In 2012, we brought Kurt into the Irish programme for this day, and I was part of preventing him achieve that.

“Kurt has been the stand-out in this division at the Olympics; his coaches are the best in the world.

“They were my colleagues for 12 years. It’s been an emotional roller-coaster,” he added.