‘It’s just devastating’: Michael McKillop on ‘heartbreaking’ end to a stunning Paralympic Games career

An emotional Michael McKillop said he was bidding farewell to the Paralympic Games after finishing a disappointing eighth in the T38 men’s 1500m final.

The four-time Paralympic gold medalist conceded it would be his final Games after seeing his form slide over the years.

Ballymena man McKillop clocked four minutes 27.69 seconds as Canada’s Nate Reich routed the field to win gold.

The 31-year-old Ireland athlete bagged four medals from three different Games but his task was made harder by his enforced move from the T37 to the T38 class, a category where athletes are less impaired.

Read more Paralympic Games: James MacSorley helps Team GB to bronze in wheelchair basketball as three Northern Irish stars win medals in Tokyo

“It just didn’t happen,” a crushed McKillop admitted. “I just didn’t have anything in my legs and I don’t know why. I’ll not think about it until a couple of weeks’ time.

“It’s just devastating. When you come to your Paralympic Games, the pinnacle of everyone’s career, and to falter like I did is upsetting.

“It was going to be my last Paralympic Games anyway, but to go out like that, to lose my unbeaten streak in the T37 category is heartbreaking.”

McKillop briefly put his disappointment aside to thank those who had aided him in his Paralympic journey adding: “It’s my dad’s last year, he’s retiring this year, so I don’t have a coach. Maybe it’s the right way to go.

“My wife has given up so much time and effort for me, sacrificed so much for me, and I think it’s time to give back to my wife and my dogs Edgar and Nala – I can’t wait to see you.

“They put a smile on my face – my family, my friends – and I’ll never forget my time in Paralympic sport if it is to be the end.

“I just want to hold my head up high, knowing I’ve given everything to my sport.”

While McKillop tasted disappointment, there was joy for James MacSorley who became the third Northern Irish competitor to win a medal at this summer’s Games in Tokyo.

The Belfast man helped Team GB beat Spain 68-58 in the men’s wheelchair basketball bronze medal match.

MacSorley came off the bench during the closing-day victory that tempered the disappointment of Friday’s semi-final defeat to hosts and eventual runners-up Japan, who lost out 64-60 to the USA in the final. The win means Team GB have scooped the bronze in four of the last five Paralympic Games but will ultimately have aimed for better, having won the World Championship title back in 2018.

While not a regular starter, MacSorley played his part as a replacement in five of his side’s eight matches at the Games, including scoring two points in the opening group stage win over Algeria.

MacSorley adds to the medals already won by fellow Northern Irish competitors Bethany Firth and Jason Smyth.