It’s my greatest night, says Cork ace Aaron Hill after stunning Judd Trump at the Northern Ireland Open

Aaron Hill hailed it as “the best night of my life” after delighting the big home crowd with his shock 4-1 victory over World No.2 Judd Trump in the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall.

The 20-year-old from Cork was a massive underdog but eased past 2019 world champion Trump — NI Open champion in 2018, ’19 and ’20, incredibly all with 9-7 wins over Ronnie O’Sullivan in the Final — to set up a last-32 clash with Tom Ford in the £427,000 glamour event.

Hill has been battling to make his mark in the professional game and boasts a victory over current world champion O’Sullivan in the 2020 European Masters — but insists that last night’s triumph is his greatest of all.

“Beating Judd tops the lot, my family and friends have come up from Cork to support me, so this is a dream come true. The win over Ronnie was special but it was behind closed doors due to the pandemic so this means so much more,” he said.

“This means the world to me — I’m buzzing. I was in the zone. It’s up to me now to kick on from this,” added Hill, who headed out for a celebratory meal with his family after the match.

The crowds will flock to the Waterfront Hall again today with Antrim’s dynamic duo of defending champion Mark Allen and Jordan Brown both battling for a place in the last-16.

Allen is hitting top form and should get past Hong Kong’s Andy Lee, while Brown — no stranger to success after last year’s Welsh Open triumph when he beat seven-time World champion O’Sullivan in the Final in a deciding frame — faces China’s Li Hang.

And on a huge day of action, O’Sullivan is down to face David Grace.

John Higgins edged Jackson Page in a thriller, battling back from 3-2 down to win 4-3 and earn a place in the last-32.

The World No.5 finished runner-up in Belfast last year, suffering a 9-8 loss to Allen in the Final. The Scot will be hoping to go one better this time around and lift the prestigious Alex Higgins trophy, having seen off Dubliner Fergal O’Brien and now Page.

Barry Hawkins is also through to the last-32 — where he will face Michael White — after defeating Louis Heathcote 4-0.

White defeated Ding Junhui 4-3.

The legendary Jimmy White lost 4-0 to Luca Brecel, while Shaun Murphy and David Gilbert beat Jamie Clarke and Noppon Saengkham 4-1 respectively.