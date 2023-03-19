James Lorimer saves the day to win Kirk Cup for Lisnagarvey

Lisnagarvey held their nerve to see off Banbridge on penalty run-ins after a thrilling Millar McCall Kirk Cup final tussle.

Garvey retained their crown following a 2-2 draw with their rivals, who they also accounted for in last season’s decider.

In a dramatic start, the ball fell to Louis Rowe in the circle with just six minutes on the clock, he took a touch to set himself, before his low reverse effort beat Garvey goalkeeper James Lorimer to make it 1-0.

The scores were level when Oliver Kidd’s short corner found a foot on the line and a penalty flick was awarded. Andrew Edgar stepped up to take it and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 1-1, five minutes before the end of the period.

In the second quarter, the high-pressing Banbridge continued to see most of the ball, but Garvey had the best chance early on.

Kidd managed to get to the by-line before squaring a pass across the face of goal. However, none of his team-mates were there to get a decisive touch.

Just a minute into the second-half came a golden chance for Banbridge. Rowe put in a brilliant cross for James Evans but he misscontrolled at the back post and the chance was squandered.

Moments later Rowe had another opportunity, but Lorimer was quick off his line to make the challenge. The loose ball was then played across an open net for Matthew McKee to make it 2-1.

Garvey went close soon after when Kidd took a shot on the turn from the top of the circle. However, Banbridge captain Mark Cowan was there to make an excellent block.

With eight minutes remaining the scores were level once more. Andy Williamson’s short corner was save, but only half cleared before Peter McKibbin beat his man and calmly found the top corner from close range.

Garvey continued to pile on the late pressure and almost sealed the win late on. Williamson had the ball land at his stick following a save by Luke Roleston, but saw his snapshot from the edge of the circle magnificently saved by the goalkeeper with 30 seconds left.

With the scores level at the final whistle the sides went to penalty run-ins. After four each it was Garvey who led meaning Banbridge had to score their final penalty. However, after a foul by Lorimer the visitors were awarded a penalty flick.

Rowe stepped up to take and saw his effort saved after the goalkeeper went the right way with the missing meaning the cup would stay at Lisnagarvey.