NI great reveals motivation as he targets seventh gold at fifth Paralympics

Jason Smyth arrives home at Belfast City Airport to his wife Elise and daughters Lottie and Evie. Credit: INPHO/Presseye/Kelvin Boyes

Legendary sprinter Jason Smyth has revealed the driving forces behind his desire to go for a SEVENTH Paralympic gold medal in 2024 — family, history and personal standards.