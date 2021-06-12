Jeffrey left shocked but proud after being awarded MBE in Queen's Birthday Honours List

Irish League legend David Jeffrey has spoken of his shock and pride at being awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Ballymena United boss Jeffrey is one of the most respected characters in Northern Ireland football and news of his Royal recognition will be warmly greeted across the game.

Jeffrey paid tribute to his parents Ken and Isobel and the rest of his family for their love and support throughout a career that has seen him achieve remarkable success as a player and manager.

Synonymous with Linfield, he captained the Blues to great success and when he took charge at Windsor Park he won a staggering 31 trophies before leaving in 2014. Two years later he became manager of Ballymena and has continued to deliver, leading the Sky Blues to League Cup glory.

A senior social worker, 58-year-old Jeffrey felt proud to be honoured not only for services to football but also community relations in Northern Ireland.

Jeffrey told the Belfast Telegraph: “When I heard about the award my first emotions were shock and surprise and then I thought, ‘How am I worthy of this?’ After it started to sink in I was very proud, happy, appreciative and thankful.

“I genuinely never thought I would ever receive an award such as this and it means a great deal to me.

“A lot of people have helped me throughout my life and I would like to thank my mum and dad and all my family who have shown me great love and support over the years.

Julie Nelson

‘Football has played a huge part in my life and since coming home from Manchester United I have enjoyed my time immensely at Linfield, Ards, Larne, Linfield again playing, coaching and managing and now I love it at Ballymena United. I have respect for the people I have worked with and indeed the whole Irish League.

“I’m just as proud to receive the award for community relations because that means a lot in my life and my job as a senior social worker.”

Ulster and Ireland rugby hero Nigel Carr also received an MBE for services to sport and to community relations.

Carr was an outstanding player at provincial and international level, but his career was cut short due to injuries sustained in an IRA car bomb in 1987, weeks before he would have taken part in the inaugural World Cup.

The 61-year-old won 11 caps and was viewed as one of the best flankers of his generation, illustrated by the fact that he played for the British and Irish Lions in 1986 against a World XV.

In the Honours List there was a BEM for Northern Ireland women’s football star Julie Nelson. In April, the 36-year-old defender was an inspiration as the nation qualified for a major tournament - the 2022 Euros - for the first time. Classy Nelson was the first female to play 100 times for Northern Ireland.

Motorcycling great Ray McCullough has also been awarded a BEM for services to his sport. He became a legend in road racing thanks to eye-catching feats from the 1960s to the 1980s.

The Dromara rider excelled on 250cc and 350cc machines and amassed 109 wins at all Irish road races between 1960 and 1982. In 1977 and 1978, he went through the Irish Championship 250cc seasons undefeated.

Andrew Cochrane was another deserving recipient of a BEM for services to disability sport and mental health awareness as was William Craig for services to cricket and the community in Eglinton.