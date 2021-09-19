Jonathan Rea loses World Superbike title lead after sixth-placed finish in third race in Catalunya

Jonathan Rea trails Toprak Razgatlioglu by one point in the World Superbike Championship with four rounds to go after a frustrating final race in Catalunya in Spain.

The Northern Irishman had pulled ahead in the standings after the first race of the weekend when Razgatlioglu did not finish, and extended his lead when he won Sunday morning's Superpole race by 0.211 seconds from the Turkish rider.

But Razgatlioglu returned to the top of the tree when he finished second, behind Michael Ruben Rinaldi, in the final Superbike race and Rea slid down the field to sixth, with only one point separating the two in the overall standings.

Scott Redding, who pushed Razgatlioglu all the way on the final lap of the Superbike race but eventually had to settle for third, is still in the mix, 59 points back of the championship leader.

The Superbike race needed to be run twice after the first start was red-flagged after just two laps due to a crash involving Tom Sykes, which saw the BMW rider taken to hospital after sustaining a head injury.

After the restart, Rinaldi quickly overtook initial leader Razgatlioglu and began to pull away, with Rea and his championship rival battling it out for second behind him.

However, things began to go pear-shaped for the defending champion, with his Kawasaki unable to keep up with the Turk and he was eventually overtaken by all three of Manuel Locatelli, Redding and Alvaro Bautista to finish sixth.

At the top, Razgatlioglu did briefly retake the lead, but it would be the Ducati of Rinaldi which would triumph, and in the end Razgatlioglu will simply lucky to stay second as Redding pushed him all the way on the final lap.

In the earlier Superpole race there was also drama as Chaz Davies crashed heavily and had to be taken to hospital with a lumbar contusion, while Rea's Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes also suffered a wrist injury in the same race.

The World Superbikes will go again next week for the second of back-to-back race weeks in Spain, with Jerez the host circuit on Saturday and Sunday.