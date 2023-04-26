Jonathan Smyth gets season off to a flyer with victory in Lurgan Grand Prix

Reigning National 1.40m showjumping Grand Prix champion Jonathan Smyth opened his Irish tour season by winning the £4,000 Gain Alltech National Grand Prix opening round at the Meadows Lurgan.

Darren Clarke’s talented nephew from Strabane was unstoppable to win with Mulvin Lights Out, owned by his mother Noletta and Roy Craig. He also claimed fourth with Ann Doherty’s Crystal Graf in a fiercely-fought class where Gilford rider Angela Waras finished second.

Only eight horses went clear in the opening round from 29 starters, with Smyth originally leading with a clear in 46.91 on Crystal Graf.

The bay gelding was overhauled by Waras on the Diamant de Semilly/Berlin 10-year-old gelding owned by Hugh Ward from Castlewellan, clear in 44.74.

It was a showstopper jump off with Waras determined to hold her own.

Dermott Lennon with MJM Pursut galloped a lightning round and had a winning time of 43.99 marred by four faults putting him into sixth ahead of Elaine O’Neill on Olympic FVD and Tara Dunne with Claddagh Martha.

Smyth steered last year’s Portmore Autumn champion and HSI Grand Prix winner Mulvin Lights Out to win in 44.03, just over half a second faster than Waras’ time of 44.74.

It was a worthwhile four weeks competing in Spain where he upgraded his horses to excel at 1.50m Grand Prixs.

An ecstatic Smyth explained: “To win the opening Gain Alltech Grand Prix with this horse was fantastic.

“He is so consistent and gives 100 per cent always. I have had him since he was three and he continues to excel, I had four weeks of super results in Spain and the to win at home is special.”

Clones Cyclone and Aga Khan Nations Cup 2016 winning rider Clement McMahon galloped into third with Derry Kingston’s Athea Clover Trend by Future Trend out of a Clover Con mare and bred by John Joe Tierney.

It was an Ulster ladies’ one-two in the 1.30m Meadows Grand Prix with 35 starters and only nine in the jump off with first and second going to Banbridge’s Nicole Kershaw and Katie McEntee. Kershaw partnered the Lisa Rosbotham owned Miss Valent to win in 37.59 a fraction faster than Carrickfergus owner Samantha Dale’s consistent grey gelding Roundthorn Hercules, brilliantly ridden by McEntee clear in 37.81.

Meanwhile Bangor’s dressage superstar Abi Lyle has been named by Royal Windsor Horse Show as one of the top riders competing for Ireland in the international classes on May 10 and 11. She will compete with her horse Ferrell, who at 20-years-of-age competed in last year’s world championships in Denmark.