Jordan Brown hopes triumph of ‘ordinary guy’ over Ronnie O’Sullivan at Welsh Open can inspire others to follow their dreams

The BetVictor Northern Ireland Open promises to be an incredible experience for local amateurs Christopher Clifford and Robert McCullough - but big guns Mark Allen and Jordan Brown carry the hopes of a first ever home victory in the £405,000 showpiece at the Waterfront Hall.

The easing of Covid restrictions should make for a superb atmosphere at one of the finest venues on the professional snooker circuit with the prestigious Alex Higgins Trophy going to the winner.

The late Higgins won the World title in 1972 and 1982 with fellow Ulsterman Dennis Taylor following up with the global crown in the famous 1985 black ball final against the legendary Steve Davis, highlighting Northern Ireland’s rich snooker heritage.

The tournament starts today - with the final next Sunday - and NI U21 champion Clifford, whose day job is making aluminium window frames, is the first local into action when he takes on Gao Yang tonight, while tomorrow is snooker’s very own Super Sunday with Allen tackling Si Jiahui, Brown facing Gary Wilson and McCullough playing Sam Craigie while the great Ronnie O’Sullivan, defending champion Judd Trump - who has incredibly beaten the Rocket 9-7 in the last three NI finals - and World champion and global number one Mark Selby also begin their campaigns.

McCullough replaces local rising star Robbie McGuigan, who is competing in the European U21 Championships in Portugal, and will fancy his chances of giving the experienced Craigie a run for his money, while fellow amateur Clifford has the game to pose teen sensation Yang a few problems.

Brown is pushing to break into the World top 32 after his heroics in last season’s Welsh Open when he edged out O’Sullivan in a dramatic last frame decider in the final at Celtic Manor, played behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions.

But the man known as the ‘Antrim Ferrari’ admits that a good run at the NI Open - like many tournaments switched to the secure bubble of the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes last season due to the pandemic - would surpass even his astonishing triumph as a 750-1 outsider then ranked 81 in the world.

“The support the home players receive in the Northern Ireland Open is very special,” said Brown, whose rise to prominence has been an inspiring one, the cueman working in a petrol station for 14 years before his stunning breakthrough.

“I certainly never thought it would happen. I’ve said a couple of times that I had some dark days working in there,” admitted the 33-year-old.

“It was hard, but it gave me the extra mental strength to have that determination and go on to be successful. I won a few fans that week at the Welsh Open. To come from being an ordinary working person, to then achieve what I did, hopefully inspired a few people to never give up and follow their dreams.

“It was a rollercoaster for me that week. On the morning of the final, it was still sinking in and I was still processing what I had achieved. Reality then kicked in pretty sharply, I realised that I was about to face Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final of a ranking event and had to think about how I was going to go about trying to beat him. He played phenomenal snooker that week, but I needed to remember what I had done to get there myself. I earned my place and thought that there was no reason why I couldn’t go that one step further.

“I had a lot of belief that I was going to win that match. I was probably one of only a select few that did think I could win. Nobody gave me much of a chance, which was understandable as it was a bit of a David v Goliath contest. All I could do was focus on myself.

“We were just confined to our rooms afterwards because of Covid rules, so there couldn’t be an afterparty. I didn’t have anything to drink, but one of the snooker staff managed to drop off a couple of cans of Carling at the door and the hotel staff left a little surprise and a card in the room. The reception staff were so nice throughout the event. They were asking how I was getting on and looked after me. That wee note they left in the room will live long in the memory. I at least had a wee celebration to myself.

“My phone never stopped the whole night. I think if I had to guess there were about 500 messages. Normally after matches I get a few from close friends and family. I could tell that everybody I knew from Antrim went out of their way to watch that. Antrim snooker has a great following and it made me think that I have a great support base back home. It was very humbling.

“I played well and got 4-1 ahead. I was giving Ronnie a really good battle and a lot to think about. I really thought I could win at that point.

“I was delighted to be 5-3 up after the first session. I remember in the interval I didn’t speak to anyone. There was just one person who I called, my friend (and fellow snooker player) Declan Lavery. I didn’t want to talk about snooker, I wanted to distract myself from the magnitude of what I was doing.

“We were obviously in a bubble due to Covid, but I knew everyone in the outside world would be watching and talking about it. I didn’t need those distractions.

“The one text I read was from Mark Allen. It was just a message to say to keep doing what I was doing, not to look at my phone and get something to eat. He has been in so many big finals and his advice was definitely worth listening to.

“Once I got to eight frames I tried hard not to get carried away. I knew I still had to get another frame on the board. He forced the decider with a century, but I knew in the back of my mind that I had won four deciding frames to get to that point. I’d coped with the pressure all the way throughout the week and there was no reason I couldn’t do it again. I am normally quite good with pressure. The experience of previous matches that week kept me calm.

“I honestly just said to myself to concentrate 100% on every shot. I didn’t think of the occasion, what it would mean to me and my family at home, or who I was playing. I couldn’t allow myself to have those thoughts. It helped me in that decider, otherwise I couldn’t have done it under that pressure. I am very proud of how I handled myself. I think you could see the relief flooding out at the end.

“It didn’t sink in for a while. The initial thought was that I couldn’t believe someone like me had done that. I’m just an ordinary guy who happens to play snooker for a living.”

Brown added: “It finally hit me a week or so afterwards. I struggled in the events that followed after that because it was a massive deal to me. That is only natural and I’m sure a lot of other first time winners have had that experience.”