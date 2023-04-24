Josh Rock ‘cannot complain’ after reaching first European Tour final

Northern Ireland's Josh Rock lost 8-6 to Jonny Clayton in the final of the PDC European Tour’s Austrian Open at the Steiermarkhalle in Graz.

At the semi-final stage the Broughshane man defeated Holland’s Michael van Gerwen 7-0.

“Well done to Jonny. He was the better player and he deserved the win,” reflected Rock.

“Jonny took his chances when he had to, but I reached my first European Tour semi-final and final on the same night, so I cannot complain. I’m happy.

“I was surprised that I whitewashed Michael. We have only played each other three times and that was my first time beating him and I beat him in style.

“I can’t take anything away from Jonny though. He was absolutely phenomenal, but I’m happy to get to the final, and thanks very much to the fans, they were fantastic.”

The 22-year-old kept pace with Clayton after recovering from 4-1 down to 7-6 with a crucial hold on double 16 in the 13th leg.

However, Clayton got over the line in the next to avoid a decider when he landed a maximum before taking out 26 with his first dart at double 13 to secure a first European Tour title in five years.