Josh Rock defeats Callan Rydz to set up third round clash with Nathan Aspinall

PDC World Championships

Broughshane's Josh Rock has reached the last 32 of the PDC Championships

Broughshane man Josh Rock will play Nathan Aspinall in the third round of the Cazoo PDC World Championships next Tuesday.

The Northern Irish man booked his place in the next round with a fine second round display against England’s Callan Rydz. Rock won all three sets, winning 3-1, 3-2 and 3-1.

Despite the win, Rock was not pleased with his performance.

He said: "It's still not great. The real Josh Rock hasn't come out yet, but I know it's hard to compete the way you want to on that stage.

"I was preparing for a more difficult game. I was expecting Callan to play far better than he did. He missed far too many doubles. I also missed too many doubles. It was a scrappy game, but luckily I had the guts to hit the doubles when I needed to.

"If Callan played better, I think I would have played better. I'm frustrated because I know I can play better.

"The good thing is, I can go home and enjoy Christmas with my family. I will be far better when I comeback, I promise you that now."

The 21 year-old Ballymena United supporter will face Stockport’s Aspinall on December 27 in the last 32 at Alexandra Palace. Aspinall is ranked 10th in the world and reached the semi-finals of the World Championships in both 2019 and 2020. The 31 year-old won the UK Open in 2019.

Rock believes he can shock Aspinall in the next round.

"It will be a great game. He will be out to beat me after what happened in the European Championships. But I've beat him before and I know I can beat him again."