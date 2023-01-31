Josh Rock scoops two PDC awards after breakthrough first year on tour

Northern Ireland darting sensation Josh Rock has been rewarded for an astounding first year on the PDC Tour as he scooped two end-of-season awards.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Broughshane, has been named both the Winmau Best Young Player of the Year and Moneybarn Best Newcomer of the Year by the organising body for 2022.

Rock took the darts world by storm last year, winning two of his first three events on the PDC Development Tour and earning his first ProTour win at the Players Championship in October.

But better was still to come for the Co Antrim man as he announced himself on the big stage with his first televised nine-darter at November’s Grand Slam of Darts in a hotly-contested second round clash with Michael van Gerwen

And Rock crowned it with his best moment of the year later that month, becoming World Youth champion when he defeated Nathan Girvan in the Final to lift the trophy.

He made his World Championship debut at Alexandra Palace over Christmas, reaching the fourth round where he was knocked out by Jonny Clayton, but bigger and better things are still to come for Rock.