Josh Rock to face Australian No.1 in World Matchplay debut as Brendan Dolan gets defending champion

Broughshane’s Josh Rock will take on Australia’s top ranked player Damon Heta in the first round of his World Matchplay Darts debut at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

The reigning World Youth champion has earned his spot in the draw for one of the premier events of the season and will take on the 14th seed in round one.

Rock, 22, has impressed this season after bursting onto the scene last year, reaching the fourth round in his World Championship debut, as well as the Final of two Players Championship events and the Austrian Open.

Indeed, the Co Antrim star is so heavily fancied that he has been made sixth-favourite among the bookies alongside Welsh ace Jonny Clayton, despite being an unseeded player.

But he will face a tough test in his Matchplay bow against Heta, the 35-year-old who has two wins to his name and partnered Simon Whitlock to victory for Australia in last year’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan is in for as tough a test as they come after drawing defending champion Michael van Gerwen in the opening round.

The experienced Dolan is making his ninth World Matchplay appearance but will need to dig deep in his opening match when he takes on the three-time world champion and three-time Matchplay victor.

Elsewhere, Derry’s Daryl Gurney will play fifth seed Rob Cross in the first round in a repeat of their jaw-dropping Semi-Final clash from 2019 when the Englishman battled back from seven legs down to triumph.

Gurney, 37, has struggled for form over the last few years and hasn’t gone further than the Quarter-Finals in any major event since 2021 but will be hoping to upset the formbook this week.

In the other pick of the ties from the first round, 2018 champion Gary Anderson has been pitted against five-time Quarter-Finalist Dave Chisnall, while world champion and pre-tournament favourite Michael Smith will take on Steve Beaton, who is making his 22nd appearance at the event.

Last year’s runner-up Gerwyn Price has been drawn to take on Steven Bunting in the first round, while Raymond van Barneveld will make his return after five years away from the Blackpool stage when he faces Ryan Searle.