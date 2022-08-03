Kate O’Connor loses ground in heptathlon as Carly McNaul secures Northern Ireland’s first boxing medal at Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor competes in the long jump session of the heptathlon at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kate O’Connor slipped out of the medal positions in the heptathlon after a disappointing long jump performance but Carly McNaul has secured Northern Ireland’s first boxing medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

O’Connor, who finished the first day’s action in second, finished fifth in the long jump with a distance of 5.82m, earning her 795 points in the overall standings, but that saw her slip down the rankings.

A superb performance from England’s Jade O’Dowda saw her finish top with a distance of 6.52m which means she leapfrogs above O’Connor into second place overall, with Australia’s Taneille Crase adding a personal best 6.23m to finish third and also move above O’Connor into third overall.

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson extended her lead at the top of the overall standings to 112 points over O’Dowda by finishing second in the long jump with a 6.33m jump.

Northern Ireland’s Anna McCauley was sixth in the long jump with a distance of 5.68m, her season best, meaning she stays sixth in the overall standings as well.

All is not lost for O’Connor, though, as she will hope to make up significant ground in her strongest event, the javelin throw, this evening.

There was better news in the boxing ring, though, as light-flyweight McNaul comfortably defeated Sri Lanka’s Keshani Hansika to reach the Semi-Finals, which secures her at least a bronze medal.

A silver medallist on the Gold Coast in 2018, McNaul eased to a unanimous points decision win in her Quarter-Final and, in doing so, picked up Northern Ireland’s first boxing medal of the Games, and their sixth overall.

Her opponent in the last-four will be determined later this afternoon when the other Quarter-Finals have been completed.

It wasn't such a good finish for Nicole Clyde, unfortunately, as she lost her Quarter-Final to India’s Nitu Nitu.

On the judo mat, Sarah Hawkes will fight for bronze this evening after she came through the repechage to set up a third-place match against New Zealand’s Sydnee Andrews.

The Belfast woman lost to Australia’s Abigail Paduch in her Quarter-Final match-up, but victory over Kenya’s Dianah Kana in the repechage means she is one win away from a medal in Birmingham.

In the swimming pool, Mollie McAlorum failed to qualify for the Final of the 400m Freestyle as her time of 4:32.31 was just under 18 seconds shy of making the top-eight required to progress.

And in the Cross-Country Mountain Biking, there was agony for Cameron Orr, who held third position heading into the final lap but would have to settle for fourth, just nine seconds off a podium place and 2:10 back of winner Samuel Gaze.

Further down the field, Chris McGlinchey finished ninth.