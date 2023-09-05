Keeping Max Richardson crucial for new-look Belfast Star: Adrian Fulton

It has been a summer of change at Belfast Star and so it’s little wonder that head coach Adrian Fulton believes the renewing of Max Richardson’s contract could be vital as they chase silverware this season.

American Shon Briggs, so impressive over the past two All Ireland Superleague seasons for Star, has moved to Neptune along with talented Englishman Max Cooper, whose injury during last year’s campaign derailed their title drive. Irish Under-20 international Daragh Ferguson has also departed, leaving for Ulster Elks who were promoted to the top tier last year.

Fulton is confident that he and the Star board have recruited wisely with Americans Ramiir Dixon-Conover and Tamyrik Fields donning the blue shirt, while he will also have a new voice in his set-up as experienced Lebanese Rafi Olmassakian has joined his coaching staff.

“We have a new team this season and it’s one that I believe can be challenging for trophies. Of course, bringing in new guys it will take time for them to settle and it will also take time for me to see if I need to tweak anything in how we play but we’re very pleased with the guys we’ve got,” said Fulton as the official launch of the season took place in Dublin.

“Fields has experience of playing in Portugal, Ramiir is just out of college… and we also have three young guys stepping up from under-age level and Luke Donnelly and Jake McCotter and that’s good — they will need to be brought along at the right speed because it’s a big jump.

“So with all the changes it’s great to have Max Richardson coming back. He’s one of those players that you refer to as a ‘glue guy’ because he has that consistency and that ability to knit a team together. He knows the club very well and he has been a really good performer for us.

“I would actually go as far as to say that he will be critical for us in this season. The only thing I’ve said to him is that I want to see more of him on the court because last year he got into a bit too much foul trouble. When he was on the court for the minutes we wanted we were winning so that says a lot.

“We have a pre-season tournament this weekend in Cork where we’ll get three games and then another three games leading into the season so that gives us time to see where we’re at. It’s going to be another tough season because everyone has strengthened.”

One added bonus for the local scene is the return of a derby and all eyes will be on the first clash between Star and the Elks at Jordanstown on Friday, October 27.

Fulton welcomes the anticipation of an all-Ulster clash in the Superleague for the first time in over a decade.

He added: “The first thing that I like about a derby is that it means less travelling. We have always had a tough schedule when it comes to travelling so it will be nice to have two games up here. But, of course, it’s going to be great to have packed crowds for those games and everything that surrounds a derby.

“The Elks did a great job getting promoted and all credit to them and they have made their own changes to make sure they’re competitive in this League. They’re two games we will look forward to but for now it’s about getting ready to the hit the ground running at the end of the month.”