Keith Farmer: Co Tyrone motorcycle racer and four-time British champion dies suddenly

Irish motorcycling has been left stunned by the sudden death of four-time British champion Keith Farmer.

The 35-year-old’s brother, David, said he died in the early hours of Thursday with his family by his side.

Paying tribute on Facebook, he wrote: “I’m lost for words our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning with us all by his side. Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed. Love you Meekie #33.”

One of Northern Ireland’s top British championship riders, Keith – from Clogher in Co. Tyrone – won the Superstock 600 title during his rookie season in the class in 2011.

He was rewarded with a ride in Paul Bird’s Kawasaki team for the 2012 Superstock 1000 Championship and seized the chance with both hands, winning his second British title.

In 2017, Keith became a three-time champion when he won the British Supersport crown and the following year he went on to clinch the Superstock 1000 title for a second time, riding for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team.

He also competed in the British Superbike Championship but was hampered by a series of injury setbacks, including breaking both his legs badly in a crash at Knockhill in Scotland in 2019.

Last year, he made the unexpected announcement that he was retiring from motorcycle racing to spend more time with his family.

Speaking at the time, he reflected on his trophy-laden career and said his injury woes had led him to take the decision to quit the sport.

“I’d always talked about retiring at the end of the year anyway because I’ve had my fair share of injuries in the last couple of years, and I just think now’s the time to get out,” Farmer said.

“I’ve had ten years in the BSB paddock and I’ve got some great memories, as well as some not so good ones.

“To walk away with four British titles is absolutely brilliant and when I read all the messages I’ve received it has kind of made me realise just what I’ve achieved in my career.

“I had over 450 comments on my Facebook page and I felt quite emotional after seeing all the positive things that were being said about me,” he added.

“I probably didn’t give myself much credit for winning those four championships because as a racer, you’re always looking towards the next goal, but I think once the dust settles I’ll be able to look back and feel proud of what I’ve done in my career.”