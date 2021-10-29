Kelly Gallagher explains ‘unexpected’ retirement as 2014 Paralympic gold hero calls time on stunning skiing career

Kelly Gallagher (right) celebrates her gold medal at the 2014 Paralympic Games with guide Charlotte Evans. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland’s Paralympic Games hero Kelly Gallagher MBE has opened up on the “lovely reason” she has retired.

The Alpine skier became Great Britain’s first ever Winter Paralympic gold medallist at the 2014 Games in Sochi by winning the Super-G and also scooped four silvers and five bronze medals at World Championships over the course of a glittering 12-year career at the highest level.

Awarded an MBE in the 2014 Birthday Honours for services to sport for people with a visual impairment, Bangor woman Gallagher explained that her decision to call time on her career came as a pleasant surprise.

"Making the decision to call an end to my competitive career before Beijing 2022 has come as an unexpected but delightful detour from my planned retirement season,” she explained.

Read more Kelly Gallagher for Strictly Come Dancing? Retired Paralympic star keen to break more new ground for people living with a visual impairment

"I suddenly found out I was pregnant and I was like: 'Right, this is a crossroads and looks like very much a one-way street for me'," she said.

"I really realised how fortunate I am that a lot of athletes are forced to retire due to being de-selected from a programme or forced to retire due to injury, or they lose the love of the sport.

"And mine is such a lovely reason because I've gone from living one dream to another dream - not that being a mother is so easy that it's a dream!

"I've found motherhood quite the challenge, it's the same as skiing: quite the adventure and good fun.

"It's a full stop to a sentence that I thought I was going to continue. There's a journey that's going to happen without me being involved in it but I definitely don't feel hard done by.

"It's going to be quite the entrance if the baby comes on the due date!"

Gallagher, who has oculocutaneous albinism, was not always enamoured by sport and would enlist the help of her mother Margaret to write "elaborate letters" in order to skip school PE lessons.

Aged 17, she eventually discovered her niche on the pistes of the Pyrenees mountains in Andorra, a trip prompted by her late father Patrick's profession as a pilot.

Her Paralympic debut came at Vancouver in 2010 and she travelled to PyeongChang three years ago, either side of topping the podium in Russia with former guide Charlotte Edwards in the Super-G discipline.

The milestone moment for British sport led to a flood of fan mail and an MBE, although Gallagher modestly does not consider herself an inspiration to others.

"A couple of the letters were from parents with children with visual impairments or disabilities just saying it was lovely to see you guys racing and thanks for showing us it's possible to go on a ski holiday," she said.

"It's a surprise for most parents when they have a child with a disability, they're like: 'Oh my gosh, I wasn't expecting this'. It's a whole new world for them and it can feel like their world has been turned upside down.

"I loved that that was a ripple effect.

"Although I wouldn't think of myself as an inspiration because I am just normal like everybody else - I'm just doing my own wee thing - it was really lovely to see that as a byproduct for other people."

Maths graduate Gallagher - who broke a foot earlier this year after falling from a kerb - has balanced her sporting exploits with working as a statistician and plans to continue in that role.

Reflecting on her downhill career, she believes opportunities for visually-impaired athletes are now far more than a "pipe dream", having also proved that skiing champions do not necessarily need to hail from alpine nations.

"I find it quite emotional and lovely looking back at all of the experiences that I've had - good and bad, because it's been tough," she said.

"When I first started racing, there were no other visually-impaired athletes in the British team and it's just like a staple now that there are and everyone knows they are capable of doing really well.

"It's been nice to see that it's become ordinary, rather than some type of pipe dream.

"Winning our gold medal, it was a relief because we had worked so hard.

"That has made it much easier for people to be able to say this is definitely possible, you don't need to be from Austria or from America to be able to be a ski racer, it's perfectly possible to put in the right type of work and train smart and have talent and get where you want to be.

"I am proud to be part of that story, definitely."

Gallagher became the first athlete from Northern Ireland to compete in the Winter Paralympics back in 2010, when she missed out on a medal by a single place.

She became a mother for the first time last year when she gave birth to Brigid Mary on March 25.

Vicky Gosling, GB Snowsport Chief Executive, said that the 36-year-old’s career has had a lasting impact by breaking new ground for present and future competitors.

“The impact that Kelly has had on British skiing simply cannot be overstated,” she said. “As our country’s first ever Gold medallist at the Winter Paralympic Games, she helped to show that British athletes can and should be competing at the highest levels of the sport. As a nation, we are incredibly fortunate to have had her compete in our colours. I, and the whole of GB Snowsport, wish her all the best in her retirement.”

Kevin O’Neill, Disability Sport NI CEO, concluded: “Kelly has had a remarkable career and it has been a privilege for Disability Sport NI to have played a small part in supporting her journey.

"Kelly’s achievements have not only been recorded in history but have paved the way for others who have Paralympic ambitions. She should be incredibly proud of the positive impact and influence that she has had here in Northern Ireland and on the wider Paralympic movement. The Team at Disability Sport NI wish Kelly a very happy and healthy retirement.”