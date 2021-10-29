Kelly Gallagher for Strictly Come Dancing? Retired Paralympic star keen to break more new ground for people living with a visual impairment

Kelly Gallagher has made a habit of breaking new ground for people with visual impairments and just because she has announced her “unexpected” retirement, the 2014 Paralympic Games hero doesn’t intend to stop being first.

The 36-year-old confirmed that she was calling time on her Alpine skiing career on Friday morning as she revealed she is expecting her second child after giving birth to Brigid in March last year.

It marks the end of a stunning career that, as well as being the first athlete from Northern Ireland to compete in the Winter Paralympics back in 2010, brought a first ever Winter Paralympics gold for Great Britain four years later.

That’s not to mention her nine World Championship medals across a 12-year spell.

Taking top spot on the Super-G podium at Sochi 2014 was the undoubted highlight and catapulted the Bangor woman to stardom, receiving an MBE from the Queen and being nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

She’s reluctant to brand herself an inspiration but she has the fan mail to prove that’s the reality of her status for many people living with a visual impairment and their families.

“I feel pretty ordinary, if not I feel like sometimes I struggle quite a lot with things in life so I really do hope that people with a disability or their families or even anybody else just sees that it’s possible,” she reflected.

“Obviously you can’t live every day like a gold medallist but it has been a lovely by-product of winning gold. I noticed that, in particular, parents with children with a visual impairment were telling me it helped them become more confident with simple things like doing a sport together or going on holiday.

"It's a surprise for most parents when they have a child with a disability, they're like: 'Oh my gosh, I wasn't expecting this'. It's a whole new world for them and it can feel like their world has been turned upside down.

“Even for clubs and organisations making sure everything is inclusive, I am a really big advocate for everyone learning together and enjoying life together. We all have different skills and capabilities. I guess in a way it’s nice to be labelled as an inspiration but I don’t see myself as any more extraordinary than anybody else who sets foot in the world.”

That said, she is obviously an achiever.

And now she’s fully intent on breaking significant new ground on behalf of those with visual impairments again in the future, even it those plans may be on the back burner due to her newfound motherhood.

“I’d love to go on Who Do You Think You Are? Or Strictly Come Dancing. That would be good craic,” she laughed.

“I’d go on the ice (Dancing on Ice), I’d go to the jungle (I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here), I really don’t mind. I’ve just been locked up for a year, I’m ready for it all. Possibly the more glamorous, the more I’m into it.”

She says it all with her infectious smile but there’s a serious aspect to these new ambitions as Gallagher still has in mind those people who are heartened by her achievements while living with oculocutaneous albinism.

“I noticed on Strictly there’s a girl with a hearing impairment and it’s really nice to see a more diverse representation of society on television,” she explains. “It makes it ordinary for children going up.

“Even when you see characters on television and they’re using sign language or they have a disability that’s visually noticeable, it’s really important for us to see that in all facets of society.

“It’s nice to be able to see everybody represented, going about their day and getting on with things.

“I’m open to anything at the moment. Whatever comes across, I’m open to ideas.”

And, of course, if she does end up flying the flag for people with visual impairments on national TV, she’ll not be content with anything but gold.

“I was heartbroken when I did Mastermind last year,” she laughs. “I had my husband tutoring me. We even bought Trivial Pursuit and were going through the questions.

“I got to a tie-break on Mastermind but didn’t win. I was gutted. There’s definitely still a competitive spirit in me. It was just for charity and for fun but I didn’t win so what was the point?”

Continuing her theme of helping those coming behind her, Gallagher is currently involved with research at Ulster University that is looking into the classification of athletes with visual impairments and is encouraging others to get involved.

And that’s while getting back to the day job as a statistician in NISRA’s census office.

Working from home, it’s a far cry from slopes across the world and that Sochi podium now seven years ago.

"Winning our gold medal, it was a relief because we had worked so hard,” she says of the victory she enjoyed alongside guide Charlotte Evans.

"That has made it much easier for people to be able to say this is definitely possible, you don't need to be from Austria or from America to be able to be a ski racer, it's perfectly possible to put in the right type of work and train smart and have talent and get where you want to be.

"I am proud to be part of that story, definitely.

"When I first started racing, there were no other visually-impaired athletes in the British team and it's just like a staple now that there are and everyone knows they are capable of doing really well.

"It's been nice to see that it's become ordinary, rather than some type of pipe dream.”

And now she’ll look to have a similar impact off the skis.

She may not feel very extraordinary, but Kelly Gallagher has proved an inspiration to many in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Don’t expect retirement to mean that’s a thing of the past.