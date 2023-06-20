Labour of love: Twenty years after Special Olympics magic, Tyrone star primed to add to medal collection

Appetite for success strong as ever as Irish athlete in the running for bocce glory in Berlin

Sammy Jo Sweeney (centre) with her dad Paul and mum Joanne at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

It was the summer of 2003 and a midwife rushed into the hospital maternity ward. Joanne Sweeney was screaming and shouting and the hospital assumed something was wrong.

But no, these were roars of delight as Ms Sweeney – hours after giving birth – was watching her daughter Sammy Jo claim Ireland’s first medal at the Special Olympics in Dublin.

It was a memorable day for the whole family as the achievement coincided with the birth of Sammy Jo’s sister, Aoife – named after an athletics teammate of hers – at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Now, 20 years on, Sammy Jo is repeating the trick, and in a different code. It’s not yet confirmed, but the 33-year-old from Cookstown, Co Tyrone, is expected to claim two more medals at the Berlin games, and this time in bocce.

Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of the Dublin World Games opening ceremony.

“I was at the World Games in Dublin 2003 and won my first medal, and my sister was born the day after,” said Sammy Jo. “It was great fun. I enjoyed it – good memories.”

Her dad, Paul, who attended the Games as Sammy Jo made history, said the achievement is “something we’ll have forever”.

The love affair with the Special Olympics for the Sweeney family began when Sammy Jo was just 11.

Since then she has competed in three World Games, won multiple medals in different codes, and both her parents are coaches in a variety of sports.

One daughter is a coach too, while another daughter works as a volunteer.

“That all came from Sammy Jo,” said her father. “I have to say, what Special Olympics has done for Sammy Jo: being a quite shy, retiring 11-year-old to being a celebrating party animal whenever she gets home again.

“It’s been amazing – her development, her social skills, the fact that she can go and stay away from home and that kind of thing. And she’s become quite a mother figure around the club at home.”

Her fondest memory of 2003 was meeting one particular well-known athlete at the opening ceremony in Croke Park.

“I met Muhammad Ali; I could not believe it,” she said.

Paul said they decided that he would stay in Dublin for the Games in 2003, while Joanne’s parents would stay with her back at home.

“We were trying to cover all the bases,” he explained.

“Joanne was actually in hospital after having the baby in one of the wards, and the nurse came in and Joanne was screaming.

"The nurse said ‘is everything ok, do you need pain relief, what’s wrong?’ And she said no. On the TV behind her, Sammy Jo was on doing an interview and holding up her medal.

"She saw this and she was screaming and the nurses in the hospital were put into a panic.”

Fast forward 20 years and the appetite for success hasn’t gone away.

“We had a really good day yesterday, a long day. We watched Sammy Jo play nine times, she lost once,” Paul added.