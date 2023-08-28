League win after lifting Irish Cup would be perfect end for Limavady, says Adrian Barr

Limavady's Hanna Cochrane made history as the first woman to appear in an Irish Cup Final

It was a day that will live long in the memory of everyone connected with Limavady Bowls Club.

The Provincial side just keeps rewriting the record books. They achieved their ultimate goal on a wet, gloomy Saturday afternoon at Belmont by lifting the IBA Connected Health Irish Senior Cup – against all the odds.

You just couldn’t have written the script. The game against Senior Cup aristocrats Bangor, in front of a bumper east Belfast crowd, was decided on the very last bowl from Robin Brown, although even he will admit was a touch fortunate.

The celebrations at Limavady will probably go on for the rest of the summer. They thought the party after winning the Provincial Premier League title for the first time in the club’s 110-year history last season was good, but this Cup success will top even that.

“We are still trying to take it all in,” reflected Adrian Barr. “The club has experienced many highs over the last year, but this takes some beating, winning the Irish Cup.

“I don’t think any more than six shots separated the teams over the 21 ends, it was that close. Bangor were lying shot for game with only one bowl to come. Robin’s delivery looked a little bit wide, but it got an edge to move the jack and we picked up two shots.

“It was an unbelievable finish. We still have one League game remaining and, if we get a result against Coleraine, it means we retain the title. What a finish to a great season.”

Bangor, who were going for a record 12th Cup win, will feel hard done by. They won on two rinks through Matthew Crawford and Keith Taylor, who defeated Jordan Rankin (21-13) and Brown (25-20), although the two picked up by the Limavady man on the last end proved crucial.

The Provincial outfit, with young Hanna Cochrane in the side – the first woman to appear in an Irish Senior Cup Final – hit back through Adam Rankin, who beat Mark Shannon 25-11, while Ross McMullan finished all square (18-18) with Gary Scott.

Irish Bowling Association Connected Health Senior Cup Final: Bangor 75 Limavady 76

IBA Intermediate Cup Final: Limavady B 46 Ulster Transport 107

IBA Junior Cup Final: Newcastle 80 Balmoral 74

NIPGL Haffey Sports Grounds Division One: Salisbury 79 (5) Belmont 78 (2), Dunbarton 105 (7) Larne 45 (0), Mossley 75 (2) Ballymena 91 (5)

NIBA Stairlift Solutions Division One: Donaghadee 62 (1) Curran 77 (6), Lurgan 77 (6.5) Carrickfergus 52 (0.5), Whitehead 88 (7) Banbridge 52 (0)

NIPBA Premier League: Letterkenny 66 (1) Cookstown 67 (6)