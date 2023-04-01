Leah McCourt edged out by Cat Zingano in thrilling Bellator fight in California

Lisburn MMA fighter Leah McCourt suffered the second defeat of her professional career as she was beaten on a unanimous decision by Cat Zingano in California.

The featherweight was aiming to set up a potential world title fight against Cris Cyborg but lost on all three judges’ scorecards in Temecula.

The 30-year-old had battled bravely and grappled well over all three rounds, however Zingano produced two excellent strikes and an elbow in the second round before a knee in the third settled it.

Despite the unanimous scoreline, which saw Zingano win 29-28 30-27 29-28, both fighters had their hand raised at the end and the announcement of the result had McCourt visibly upset.

The Lisburn woman will now have to regroup and come back again after this loss, with another shot at a potential Bellator title now a few fights away as she tries to build her way up again.