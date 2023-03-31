Leah McCourt knows Bellator win could pave the way for Cris Cyborg showdown

Lisburn’s Leah McCourt believes there’s more than just a world title fight on the line when she headlines Bellator 293 against Cat Zingano on Friday night.

The featherweight contender, who holds a 7-2 career record, will take to the octagon in Temecula, California tonight looking to secure another victory that will take her one step towards her ultimate goal of taking on champion Cris Cyborg.

With the potential of that fight being her next one should she defeat former UFC title challenger Zingano at Pechanga Resort Casino tonight, McCourt acknowledges this could be one of the biggest nights of her career.

“Whoever wins is going to get a title shot, so it has massive implications,” McCourt conceded.

“There’s a massive opportunity that can come from that. I think it makes it more intriguing.

“I always give 110 per cent in fight camp, and I never take these opportunities for granted. I give everything I can, and it’s just time to go perform.”

This is the first time McCourt has been in action since her win over Dayana Silva in September, with the pressure ramping up with every bout as she looks to get a shot at a belt.

But the 30-year-old isn’t feeling the heat as she prepares for arguably the biggest fight of her career thus far and is remaining calm as she prepares to headline the Californian card.

“I just feel like every fight that I’ve had, there’s a lot on the line and opportunities after, so I can keep winning and keep getting these big fights,” McCourt said.

“I’m used to it now. I’ve always had these kinds of big events and platforms to fight on. It’s been quite good to have that experience.

“I think fighting someone like Cat, it’s good we’ve been through this a lot of times — all the media and pressure. I’m used to this fight week.”