Legend Ronnie O’Sullivan bows out of Belfast tournament and admits he fails to get excited by snooker anymore

Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan was knocked out of the Northern Ireland Open

World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan praised the “brilliant” crowd after exiting the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall – before again confessing he had fallen out of love with the sport.

O’Sullivan lost 4-3 to David Grace in the second round of the £427,000 showpiece, afterwards revealing he had struggled for motivation.

“I quit mentally about eight years ago and I just take what I can from the sport,” said the record-equalling seven-time World champion.

“It’s a good platform for me, allows me to do other stuff and gives me a lot of freedom.

“As far as winning goes or cementing my name in the game there isn’t enough good stuff in the game to get excited about.

“One day I’ll wake up and get excited and play a good tournament, but if I don’t I don’t really care any more.

“I’ll pot a few balls, get paid, it’s just become like an emotionless-type job. I just make it work for me,” added the 46-year-old World number one.

O’Sullivan won the first two frames before Grace hit back with breaks of 57 and 94 to level the scores.

Grace also took the fifth frame with a break of 64 following a fluked red, but missed several chances to seal victory in frame six before O’Sullivan forced a decider.

However, O’Sullivan potted just one ball in the final frame as a relieved Grace secured one of the biggest victories of his career.

“I got over the line in the end, I made hard work of it,” said the 37-year-old from Leeds.

“You don’t normally get a second chance.

“When I missed the first chance to win 4-2 that’s when normally the snooker gods don’t forgive you, but they were on my side today.

“It was going really bad at 2-0 and I’m proud that I managed to find the cue-ball control to make a couple of breaks in the middle of the match to give myself a foothold.

“When you play the legends they get better when they go in front, they don’t normally give you a foothold so it was nice to be able to give myself a chance.”

In the last 32, Grace will play Tian Pengfei who beat Martin Gould 4-3.

Meanwhile, Antrim’s Jordan Brown – last year’s Welsh Open champion – is out after a 4-0 defeat to China’s Li Hang, while Neil Robertson hit three centuries in beating John Astley 4-1.