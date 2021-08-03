Leon Reid misses out on men’s 200m final after clocking season best time at Olympic Games

Leon Reid has missed out on a place in the men’s 200m final at the Tokyo Olympics after impressively making it through his morning heat with a season best time.

The sprinter, who won a bronze for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, clocked a 20.53 to progress to the semi-finals, where he clocked an almost identical time of 20.54.

That was enough to finish seventh in his semi-final and, ultimately, it was 0.44 seconds off a spot in the final.

“It wasn’t the best run, it was a gritty run,” he had said after his heat. “Coming off the bend I could have kicked a bit harder but it’s hard when everyone’s around you.”

Reid also said he had not been distracted from his task by recent events off the track.

“This has always been the goal for the past 11 years so it doesn’t matter if I get hit by a car or whatever, that’s at the back of my mind now,” he said. “I’m here to focus on the running and I’ll sort that when I get back.”

Reid’s heat qualification came on a history-making morning at the Olympic Stadium, one that produced what was undoubtedly the best athletics race of all time.

That was the astonishing, mind-bending and utterly magnificent men’s 400m hurdles final, which saw Norway’s Karsten Warholm obliterate the world record with his winning time of 45.94.

It was also a day on which Reid was one of four Irish athletes with a reason to smile, along with Andrew Coscoran, Marcus Lawler and Phil Healy, there was nonetheless reason to smile.

Coscoran got the Irish crew off to a strong start, committing to the strong pace in his 1500m heat and while he got shuffled to the rear midway through the final lap, he found his typical turn of pace with 100m to go, climbing to eighth at the finish, his 3:37.11 seeing him through to the semi-final.

“I think it was one of the best races I’ve ever had,” said Coscoran. “I probably wasn’t supposed to make the semis, I was the second-slowest guy, so we’ll have to reevaluate now and go again. I was latching on to guys the whole way and it worked out.”

Coscoran said the experience had so far been “great craic” at what is his first Olympics: “Meeting all new people, with superstars walking around – you get shell-shocked at the start.”

Phil Healy was next into the stadium and Ireland’s fastest woman again gave a great account of herself, a flying finish helping her to fourth in the 400m heats in 51.98, a season’s best and just 0.07 away from a time qualifier spot.

“That was unbelievable to come out and go sub-52,” she said. “I was surprised how strong I finished. I was disappointed to miss out. It was the impact the 4x4 took that I did have that fatigue factor but I’m walking off the track happy, knowing I have myself a bit of redemption there today.”

Marcus Lawler clocked a season’s best of 20.73 to finish fifth in his 200m heat but it wasn’t enough to advance. “It’s better than what I’ve been doing all year and to run a season’s best here is obviously good but I’d really love to be contending for a semi and I knew that would have required a 20-mid, I’m capable of that,” he said. “I am really proud but from a performance point of view, I want to be better.”