Liam Neeson trolled by US ice hockey team and Family Guy star over Twitter video

A US ice hockey team has trolled Liam Neeson online after the Ballymena star recreated his famous, threatening ‘Taken’ scene for their rivals last month.

In April, the New York Rangers defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-1 to win the opening leg of their play-off match in the Stanley Cup tournament.

Prior to the game, the NY Rangers Twitter account uploaded a black-and-white video of Mr Neeson putting an ice hockey spin on his well-known ‘I don’t know who you are’ line from his 2008 action thriller ‘Taken’.

In the film, ex-Green Beret and CIA officer Bryan Mills – played by Neeson – is speaking to an Albanian gang who have abducted his daughter as she travels around Europe following the band U2.

The gang are warned that Mills will hunt them down and kill them, but no such threat is issued in the latest version in conjunction with the New York Rangers.

In a 15-second video shared to the Rangers’ social media accounts, the 70-year-old recites: "Listen to me very carefully. I don’t know who you are. I don’t know what you’re looking for, but I can tell you this. You better start watching the New York Rangers in the NHL Stanley Cup play-offs. Got it?”

However, the Devils have since had their revenge, beating the Rangers 4-0 in Game 7 to edge the first-round playoffs series on Tuesday night.

And they decided to enlist Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton, who voices Joe Swanson in Family Guy, to help them get back at their sporting opponents - and Mr Neeson.

In a short clip responding to the Northern Ireland native, Mr Warburton says: “Who is this? Oh this is Round Two right now, so I think you’re looking for the golf course… bye bye now.”

The footage has been viewed over one million times on Twitter, and while it seems like the Devils now have a ‘very particular set of skills’, Mr Neeson will most likely take the banter in good jest and a retaliation video could be on the cards as the hockey season continues.

The Stanley Cup is awarded annually to the National Hockey League (NHL) play-off champions and is the oldest existing trophy to be awarded to a professional sports franchise in North America.