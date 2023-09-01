Limavady’s Ross McMullan has sights on making more history in IBA Singles

Ross McMullan will aim to become the first Limavady man to win the IBA Singles trophy

Limavady's Ross McMullan has the chance to turn an unbelievable season into a historic one.

The 23-year-old has just completed a memorable week with a League and Cup double triumph. The celebrations went on into the small hours after Limavady defeated Bangor with a dramatic last-bowl winner at Belmont to win the IBA Irish Cup for the first time in the club’s history last Saturday.

Only 48 hours later, the north west club lined out against Coleraine in a Provincial League title decider, knowing that two points would secure them the trophy they won for the first time ever 12 months previously.

Unfortunately, Limavady fell to their third defeat of the campaign, picking up only one point, but with nearest challengers Portrush slipping up at home to Ballymoney, it meant the title would remain at Killane Road for the second successive year.

McMullan will now aim to create another little piece of history by becoming the first Limavady man to win the prestigious IBA Singles trophy at Belmont over the weekend.

In fact, he is on the scent of a double trophy haul, because he is also involved in the Under-25 Singles. John McGuinness, now CEO of English Bowls, was the last Limavady man to win the title back in 1983.

Irish International McMullan will come up against Donaghadee’s David Ball in today’s Semi-Final in the Open Singles, and will face Cameron Gaw, also from Donaghadee, in the Junior event.

“I’m still trying to take it all in,” said McMullan. “It’s been a whirlwind week, with the Cup win and then the second title success.

“It will be another tough weekend. Everyone is here on merit, I’ll be looking no further than my first Semi-Final against David, the NIBA Singles champion. I know it’s a boring cliché, but it’s one game at a time.”

Irish Bowling Association Connected Health Championships – Semi-Finals

Open Singles: R McMullan (Limavady) v D Ball (Donaghadee); M Wilson (Ballymena) v I Wilson (CYM)

Youth Singles: S Harvey (Comber) v J Thompson (Donaghadee); A Jones (Ballymoney) v D Murphy (Blackrock)

Junior Singles: J Moffett (Dunbarton) v C O’Brien (CYM); R McMullan (Limavady) v C Gaw (Donaghadee)

Pairs: P Daly, S Martin (Belmont) v I Gingles, R Gingles (Curran); P Kennedy, B Moffatt (Portrush) v N Smyth, S Leonard (Crumlin)

Triples: I Ross, S Brewster, J Calvin (Coleraine) v J Erskine, A Patterson, M Crawford (Bangor); M McPeak, P Daly, S Martin (Belmont) v R Mather, E Carruth, R Leonard (Crumlin)

Fours: A Murphy, M Brown, I Wilson, G Pierpoint (CYM) v J Shepherd, J Shaw, C Hogg, M Wilson (Cookstown); J Kyle, R Enyin, D Witherspoon, A McLean (Larne) v D Perkins, G McKee, L Carson, T McClean (Sydenham)

Senior Fours: H Paul, N McCaw, B McAlary, W McCaw (Ballymoney) v P Redman, J O’Dowd, M O’Leary, M Hogon (Skerries); N Thompson, R Battersby, D Corkill, R Barr (Belmont) v S Mullen, J Caldwell, D Hill, S Moran (Whitehead)