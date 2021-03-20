Linfield stride clear at the top of the table as hot Lavery strikes yet again to account for Crusaders

Crusaders 1 Linfield 2

Wearling the No.99 shirt, with a swish of his hips Linfield's Joel Cooper sent a couple of Crusaders defenders away for an ice-cream and in a flash the game had turned. He put sprinkles and a flake on top with a fabulous finish to level the contest and from there the champions took control at Seaview.

That was the leveller on 53 minutes and on 66 the in-form Shayne Lavery struck the winner for the Blues.

All this after Ross Clarke had given the Crues a first-half lead with a beauty. That was little consolation for the Shore Road outfit, who have now lost five out of six league games on home turf where they were previously invincible.

The title challenge for Stephen Baxter's side looks over. They are 18 points behind leaders Linfield and even winning their game in hand over David Healy's men won't cut into the gap enough to give the fifth-placed side a chance.

The champions played like champions in the second period with Cooper's class and the goal instincts of Lavery taking them 11 points clear of Coleraine at the top. The Bannsiders have three matches in hand but even so it's a long way back for them, Larne and Glentoran who still have title aspirations.

Last time Linfield were at Seaview they got lucky with a 2-1 victory having failed to perform for most of the evening. There was nothing fortunate about this victory by the same score.

Cooper started in scintillating fashion on the left flank, giving warning for what was to come, but it was a Crusaders wideman who broke the deadlock with a blistering effort in the 16th minute after patient build-up play from the home side. When Adam Lecky played the ball out to Clarke on the right flank, there appeared no apparent danger. That was before Clarke cut inside with a burst of pace to beat Niall Quinn and drive a spectacular left-foot effort from just outside the box into the top corner of the net.

It was a crackerjack of a strike.

The 27-year-old left Linfield three years ago and here he was delivering a special moment against his old club.

He was having a major impact in the game and provided a cross that Jordan Forsythe headed just wide after the half-hour.

This was a much better performance from the Crues than their awful display in defeat at Coleraine last week. Linfield were playing well themselves in a fast-paced encounter with Cooper blocked brilliantly by Jarlath O'Rourke when an equaliser was on the cards just before half-time.

Cooper was the biggest threat for the visitors and on 53 minutes he came up trumps with a wonderful piece of play to draw his side level. Taking a pass from Quinn on the left, he powered his way into the box, weighed up the situation and then with the quick feet of a champion boxer he was away from Robbie Weir and Aidan Wilson and whipped a wicked left-foot strike into the far corner beyond Jonny Tuffey.

There was more to come from the Blues. In the 66th minute, Kirk Millar's corner ought to have been cleared by Paul Heatley but his poor touch fell to Lavery and from six yards out he slammed in, continuing his outstanding scoring form.

Most of his goals this season have been at Windsor but this was a priceless strike on the road.

Linfield could have killed the game off on several occasions with Cooper and Millar going close and Lavery denied by Tuffey twice. They almost paid for that when Crusaders substitute Jamie McGonigle fired inches wide.

A worry for Healy's men was captain Jamie Mulgrew going off late on, adding to injury problems in midfield where January signing Cameron Palmer has excelled lately.

In stoppage time there was an unseemly free for all when Lavery fumed after O'Rourke hurled a throw-in at the Northern Ireland star. Things had calmed down by the final whistle with Linfield having taken a significant step towards more title glory.